Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney set to team-up for OutRun, Universal's next video game adaptation

It looks as though video game adaptations will continue to define TV and film over the next few years, with Universal returning to the medium once again, this time adapting the 1980s classic arcade game OutRun.

The adaptation, set to be a feature-length film, already has heavy-hitting director Michael Bay attached (Transformers franchise), implying that this film won’t be short on explosions and spectacle. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Anyone But You) is also on board, but so far is only confirmed as a producer. Brad Fuller, Toru Nakahara, and Bay will produce also the film.

The news follows the huge success of The Minecraft Movie's as well as the return of the smash-hit show The Last of Us – further demonstrating the continued push from Hollywood to dip into gaming for inspiration.

Following The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s, which brought in $1.4 billion and $290 million, respectively, OutRun could be Universal's third financially successful video game adaptation.





Out Run is part of Sega’s suite of games and is considered one of the most influential racers of all time, as well as being one of the most successful arcade games of the 80s. The original, first released in 1986, even spawned a franchise with several subsequent releases; however, it is now dormant. If the film releases and is a hit, maybe we will see the iconic series return

There isn't currently any more information regarding the release of the OutRun film, with a release date and cast list still a mystery. Hopefully, more information will follow, offering better insight into what can be expected from the adaptation of the nearly 40-year-old series. The initial news was broken by Deadline.

