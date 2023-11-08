It's confirmed! One of the best Disney Plus/Hulu shows will return

Hulu and Disney Plus streaming hit The Bear has been confirmed for a third season, due in 2024.

A little over three months since the last episode of season 2 of the Bear was broadcast, FX has confirmed the critically-lauded series The Bear will get a third season.



This news was announced on The Bear’s Twitter/X account.

Who wants another round? FX’s The Bear is returning for a third season. Only on @Hulu. #TheBearFXpic.twitter.com/0CY2TxWtUs

— The Bear (@TheBearFX) November 6, 2023

Want more details? That’s going to be a little tricky.

With the writers’ strike ended, The Bear team can now work out exactly what’s going to happen in season 3. But as the SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing, shooting of the series could still be significantly delayed.

If the show were to maintain the same 9-month gap we saw between the first two seasons, the third series would arrive in May 2024. That’s our most optimistic estimate for a release date.

Bear good

The second season of The Bear reportedly saw a 70% higher viewership spike than the first season, according to Variety. It also became the most-watched series debut of any FX series on Hulu in the US.

We’ve not heard of any cast changes for series 3, but you can expect Jeremy Allen White to return as Carmy. After all, we’ve got to find out whether he makes it out of that fridge or not.

He may look a bit different than he does in season 2, though, as White has been bulking up for his role in The Iron Claw, a pro wrestling movie in which he will star alongside Zac Efron as one of the Von Erich brothers.

They were pro wrestlers in the 1980s, and the movie charts their life, and those of the rest of the Von Erich wrestling family. It’s due out in December 2023 in the US, February 2024 in the UK.