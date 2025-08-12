Shrek 5 gets a new release date - and it's not happily ever after

The new release date for Shrek 5 means the long-awaited next instalment is now further away than ever.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have postponed the fifth Shrek film from December 2026 until June 2027.

This is the second date delay for Shrek 5 which initially was set to release in July 2026.

The studio hasn’t given a reason for the hold-up, but Universal has had a pretty busy summer already with sequels and releases for Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

This new release date means the film will open just after Sony’s new Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Whilst this feels like pretty stiff competition, the old release date meant the film was going to coincide with Avenger: Doomsday and Ice Age 6.

Whilst we don’t have a reason for the delay, we do know that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are returning to the fictional land of Far, Far Away in their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, while Zendaya is joining the cast.