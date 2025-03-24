Invincible season 4 already has a release window and fans won’t have to wait long

Invincible's third season just wrapped up after another finale that delivered a punch, plenty of violence, and a few shocks along the way. One of the highlights of the finale was Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s turn as Conquest, who was nothing short of terrifying – and now we have plenty of information on what’s coming next in this comic adaptation from Amazon.

The information was first published on social media, simply displaying a grey background with some information about what’s next – most importantly we know season four will be arriving in 2026, but no specifics were given about when.

What will also please fans, who, despite loving the show, were very critical of how long it took for season two to release after the initial season, is that voice work for the next season is already finished, meaning the cast is also in place too.

It means that Thragg, who is set to be a key player in the story’s future, also already has a voice, with speculation running wild about who it could be. At present, there’s no further information surrounding who might be stepping up to the plate, but Jon Bernthal looks to be an early favourite.

Admittedly, this initial delay was partly due to the pandemic that impacted the development of the hit animated show. The Instagram post also references a new storyline featuring Darkblood, which will be unique in the show as it was never featured in the comic.

Invincible will return for a fourth season, adapting the iconic comic run scribed by Robert Kirkman, who also works on the show. The show airs exclusively on Amazon Prime, and the first three seasons are available to watch now alongside the Atom Eve special.

Main image via Amazon