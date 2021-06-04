Indiana Jones 5 to start filming - one location has huge links to franchise

Indiana Jones is all set to begin filming in the UK from next week, with Pinewood Studios playing host to what has to be the most anticipated movies of recent years.

This is according to Deadline, which believes that both Pinewood and various other UK locations will be gearing up for the movie from 7 June.

The fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise is set to be the last with Harrison Ford (as the main lead, at least). This is understandable, given he will be 80 when the movie is released.

Pretty much everything about the plot is still under wraps, but we do know that director James Mangold - who took over from Steven Spielberg - decided to rewrite parts of the Jonathan Kasdan / David Koepp script and recent supposed set shots offer up a fantastic hint to parts of Indiana Jones lore.

According to Den of Geek, myriad images of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland being used in the movie points to a key Last Crusade link between Indiana Jones 5 and that movie.

While the castle isn't quite in Scotland, it's lead to speculation that we may well get a supernatural opening to the movie, with the script re-using elements of an unused scene where Indy is confronted by a Scottish ghost while on holiday.

Indiana Jones has never shied away from supernatural elements. Both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Temple of Doom are littered with them, and it's when the movies are at their best. It was only when they went into pure sci-fi territory with the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull did the veritable mine cart go off the rales.

It's a bit of a leap to suggest that this will be the setting for that no classic unused scene - which was in place when the third movie was originally called Indiana Jones and the Monkey King - but if we are to see this and other bits of unused Indy scripts from before then this could well be a great final chapter in the Indy series.

What we do know about Indy 5 is some of the casting and, well, it's frankly fantastic. We are going to see Black panther's Shaunette Renée Wilson team up with Indy, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook are also both set to star and german actor Thomas Kretschmann.

Indiana Jones 5 is set for global release 29 July, 2022 - a mere 11 days after Harrison Ford hits the big 8-0.