Indiana Jones 5 casting: Black Panther and Logan actors sign up

The plot for the new Indiana Jones movie may still be under wraps, but with each casting decision there's every reason to get excited.

Joining the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen (and Harrison Ford, obviously), we have two actors who will be well known to Marvel fans.

The first, according to Deadline, is Boyd Holbrook, who has signed up for an undisclosed role in Indiana Jones 5. He was the sinister Pierce in Logan, a movie that was directed by James Mangold and focused on an older, battle-scarred Wolverine.

Mangold is the one that's taken over from Steven Spielberg to direct the new Indiana Jones film, so it will be great to see them both team up again.

While Holbrook was brilliant as the villain in Logan, he does have experience of being a good guy, too, having starred as a cop in Narcos and a superhero in kids' film We Can Be Heroes.

The second signing is actress Shaunette Renée Wilson, who was a member of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther. She's recently starred in US medical drama The Resident (where she starred alongside Emily VanCamp who reprised her role as Sharon Carter in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier) as well as being in Billions.





This isn't the first time Marvel actors have been snapped up to be in Indiana Jones. The last bit of casting news we got was that Avengers actor Thomas Kretschmann - who played Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in Avengers: Age of Ultron - is also set to star.

The new Indiana Jones movie is set for release July 29, 2022 and will be released some 41 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark.

While this does mean that Harrison Ford will be pushing 80, we still can't wait for him to don the fedora once more in an adventure that's hopefully a lot more enjoyable than his search for The Crystal Skull.