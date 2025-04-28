The only Indiana Jones films worth watching are now on Netflix

Indiana Jones has been somewhat of an orphan since it was removed from Disney+ earlier this year. But now, four of the films have found a new streaming home in the UK and Ireland.

In true British fashion, it’s four of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana films that have been added to Netflix. Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are available to stream as of Friday 25th April.





Harrison Ford’s Indie debut and three following movies are also still available on Prime Video and Now TV (for Sky cinema subscribers). Netflix’s very on brand rescue of Indiana Jones has been a welcome relief after they were removed from Disney Plus last December. The films’ removal was unexpected for most fans, as they were originally created and owned by Lucasfilm which Disney owns. Paramount Pictures currently holds the distribution rights.









Also, Indie’s most recent adventure - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen - was a Disney-only venture so it is fairly unlikely that this particular film will be disappearing from Disney+ any time soon.





Indiana Jones is not just a legend of the screen, but is also a firm favourite for gamers, with Indiana Jones and The Great Circle being one of the best gaming adventures in years, in our opinion. And if the films and the video games weren’t enough, there is still a load of merch and even books to get your fedora-man fix.





Brimming with action packed scenes, famous lines, fights, chases, shootouts, and of course, snakes, Indie is one of the most iconic series of all times so it’s only fair that it’s now available to stream for all your Friday nights, wfh days, and Sunday mornings.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was a commercial and critical hit back in 1981 when it was released. It went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year raking in over 300 million dollars worldwide.





So, put that fedora on, don your desert explorer gear, and start humming that theme tune (if you haven’t already got it stuck in your head), and get ready to watch Harrison Ford in his jungle-running prime once again.

Main image credit: CBS via Getty