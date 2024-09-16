I visited London’s Batman Unmasked exhibition - these are the 6 must-see things for fans

Believe it or not, Batman turned 85 earlier this year. That’s eight and a half decades of the Caped Crusader skulking, inventing gadgets and punching thugs square in the face - first on the pages of comic books, and eventually screens big and small.



To mark such a significant anniversary for the crown jewel in DC’s superhero lineup, a new Batman Unmasked exhibition celebrating all things Batman just opened in London.

Inside its various themed rooms you’ll find an incredible collection of original props, vehicles and costumes from as far back as the Burton era, through Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed trilogy and right up to the present day. And, crucially, there are also plenty of daft photo ops along the way.

As a lifelong Batfan I was very happy to be invited to a preview of the exhibition, and it did not disappoint. Read on for 6 things you need to see at Batman Unmasked.

1) Immersive Batcave and Joker rooms

You might go for the memorabilia (and there’s a lot of it), but Batman Unmasked also goes to great lengths to immerse you in Batman’s world. The exhibition kicks off in a room modelled to look like the library of Wayne Manor. A guest will be instructed to pull a secret lever that grants access into a convincingly dark and dingy Batcave.

As you make your way through the exhibition you’ll also explore what looks like The Joker’s room in Arkham Asylum, its walls covered in mad scribbles, as well as a hall of mirrors, a Riddler-inspired corridor and a smoky vehicle bunker (more on that in a bit).

There isn’t a dud room in the exhibition, with the themed environments and moody lighting effectively capturing the vibe of Gotham and its often sinister inhabitants.

2) A history lesson in the Batsuit

Before entering the exhibition we were assured all the costumes and props we were going to see were originals from the films, not fancy dress shop rip-offs. And there really is superhero movie history everywhere you look.

One room has a line of cases displaying every big-screen Batman cowl, from the iconic Michael Keaton original right through to Ben Affleck and the one worn by Robert Pattinson in 2022's The Batman. In a brilliant touch, there’s even a space for Will Arnett’s LEGO Batman, but you may need to squint to see it.

You also get to see how the Batsuit has changed with each reboot or change of direction, with Tim Burton’s classic, minimalist take on the character looking markedly different from the almost militaristic armour of Batfleck and the very un-showy DIY aesthetic of Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

And it wouldn’t be a Batman exhibition without gadgets, of which there are absolutely loads. Batarangs, grapple guns, sticky bombs and Batclaws: if a Batman has used it it’s probably somewhere in this exhibition.

If there’s a criticism to be made, there’s a distinct lack of Adam West’s delightfully campy (if not universally beloved) Batman here, while Batman’s comic book origins and extensive (and many would argue definitive) animated outings don’t get much attention. It would have been good to see more comic panels and artwork alongside all the live action goodies.

3) The Batmobile (and Batpod), up close and personal

Batman Unmasked understandably hasn’t hauled every vehicle ever used in a Batman movie over to Covent Garden, but the two it does have are pretty awe-inspiring to see up close.

Instantly recognisable is the Batpod, the fat-tyred motorbike ridden by Christian Bale’s Bats in The Dark Knight, which you’ll see pretty much as soon as you enter the main exhibition. Unfortunately you're not permitted to hop onto the saddle, but you can walk right around the bike to admire its craftsmanship.

While I’m definitely a Burton Batmobile guy at heart, I have a soft spot for the muscle car interpretation of the vehicle seen in The Batman, mainly down to the fact the film features perhaps the best chase in any Batman film. It culminates in that instantly iconic shot of Colin Farrell’s Penguin watching the Dark Knight walk towards the wreckage of his own car.

It’s quite the coup, then, for Batman Unmasked to have Pattinson’s Batmobile on show in the final room, perfectly lit in various shades of neon. Both I and the friend I attended the exhibition with were immediately struck by how wide the car is, and getting to see it up close was a real thrill.

4) The actual costumes of classic Batman villains

Batman is nothing without his Rogues’ Gallery, and the villains are as much of a draw here as the World’s Greatest Detective himself. Whatever your preferred era of big-screen Bats, you’ll find something in the collection that stirs the cinephile in you.

There's Jim Carrey’s memorably OTT Riddler suit from Batman Forever, Harley Quinn’s custom Adidas hi-tops, the clown mask worn by Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, or the pencil used in *that* scene in The Dark Knight, one of the many standout moments from Heath Ledger’s legendary turn as Batman’s greatest foe.

And while the film it starred in was a low point in the Bat catalogue, the devil in me quite enjoyed seeing Mr. Freeze’s massive Freeze Gun from 1997’s Batman & Robin.

Would the exhibition have been even better had it managed to secure Penguin’s weaponised umbrella from (my personal favourite) Batman Returns? Definitely, but you can’t have it all.

5) You, in your own Batman comic

As you walk through the exhibition there will be a number of opportunities for photos, which, thanks to the power of green screen technology, will plonk you in various Batman comic strips and cinematic moments. The best one allows you and your fellow guest to recreate the classic Batman-hangs-crook-from-the-edge-of-building-by-their-ankles set piece, provided you can get into position in time.

All photos can be downloaded digitally, and you’ll also have the option of selecting your favourite and purchasing it as a keyring and fridge magnet.

6) There’s something for everyone (including Batman Scalextric)

Batman is for everyone, and I think Batman Unmasked does a good job of catering to every generation of Bat-fan. Older attendees will be captivated by the veritable treasure trove of 90s and Nolan-era props, as well as the timelines and trivia, while the kids can play Batman Scalextric and have a go at colouring in their own Batman comics.

There are also a couple of video game stations, but I was admittedly a bit disappointed not to see Batman’s extensive gaming history better represented in the exhibition as a whole.

You’ll find a gift shop at the end, which is well stocked with toys, accessories and anniversary merch.

Overall, Batman Unmasked is a great time for Batman lovers of all ages, and the perfect way to look back at 85 years of a superhero whose popularity rarely seems to wa(y)ne. You might say it’s the exhibition London deserves, and the one it needs right now. Batman Unmasked is open until November 3.