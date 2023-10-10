I test whisky for a living and these are the best Amazon Prime Big Deals whisky deals

Amazon Prime Day is here again. This time around it is called Amazon Prime Big Deals Day and it is packed with whisky deals.

I have been reviewing whisky for ShortList for years now and while I am happy to be taste testing limited edition expressions and Irish whisky that costs thousands per dram, I also love seeking out the best whisky deals around.

This Amazon Prime Big Deals Day there are a number of fantastic whisky discounts - from peaty numbers to some of the best Speyside this side of, well, Speyside.

I've done the hard work so you don't have to, looking for the best deals out of the hundreds that are on offer.

If you fancy seeing the whisky we think is the best, before you buy a bargain, then head to our best whisky and best Irish whiskey pages. We also have the best bourbon to read up on, too.

While some of the below hasn't quite made it into these pages, for the price it is going for right now - I definitely recommend!

Good luck bargain booze hunting...

33% Off! Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey £30.30 - WAS £45 If you want to try something a little different then try this wonderful rye from New Orleans. Similar to bourbon, but made with at least 51% rye it makes for a smoother taste. We are big fans of this bottle. Buy now from Amazon

15% Off! Nikka From The Barrel £38.90 - WAS £45.65 Nikka From The Barrel is a wonderful way into Japanese whisky. It is a blended whisky comprised of 60% Coffey Grain and 40% malts and made from one of the most famous distilleries in the world. Buy now from Amazon





23% off! Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey £35.49 - WAS £45.95 If you want something special bourbon wise, thenElijah Craig is for you. Packed with vanilla and maple flavour, there's a nice and spicy heat from the booze, too. This won the whisky of the year 2017. Buy now from Amazon



45% off! Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch £24 - WAS £44 This single whisky malt whisky has notes of citrus, and comes from one of the most well-known distilleries among enthusiasts. Buy now at Amazon



36% off The Woodsman The Woodsman Blended Scotch £16.99 - WAS £28 This blended scotch won a Silver award from the ‎IWSC in 2019, and is a bargain if you're after a cheaper bottle. Or perhaps 10 cheaper bottles. Buy from Amazon



42% off The Singleton The Singleton 12 Years Old single malt £36.99 - WAS £42 Don't consider this one only for your perennially single friend as the distiller's use of American and European casks contributes to the lovely espresso and brown sugar taste notes here. Buy from Amazon



38% off Jura Journey Single Malt Jura Journey Single Malt £19.99 - WAS £32 This is one of our picks of Prime Day for those looking to spend less than £20 on a whisky. A single malt that affordable? Don't miss it. Buy from Amazon



£10 off Lagavulin Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt £37 - WAS £47 An 8-year aged single malt that was originally released as a special edition, before being brought into the main line-up through its sheer popularity. Now with £10 off. Buy from Amazon



£10 off Tamnavulin Tamnavulin French Cabernet Sauvignon Single Malt £23 - WAS £32 The Tamvavulin distillery matures this whisky in red wine casks to bring out some of the flavours of cabernet sauvignon wine. It has a hit of spice with notes of pear and almond. Buy from Amazon

