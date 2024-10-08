I review gin for a living and here are my 5 October Prime Day gin deals

Everyone loves a drinks discount. Amazon knows this and that's why it has added a third big bargain event to its calendar. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, which means that if you are a Prime subscriber, for 48 hours you get some cracking discounts.

I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide.

The drink is one of my passions and while it's a relatively cheap tipple, compared to the likes of a single malt, it's always fantastic to see a deal or two.

My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom. As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection.

The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.

I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.

Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly...



17% off! Hendrick's Lunar gin £26.60 - WAS £32 You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour. Buy from Amazon

28% off! Roku Suntory Japanese Craft Gin 70cl £23.75 - was £33 A unique blend of six Japanese-based botanicals, Roku Suntory captures the scent of cherry blossoms and green tea with hints of pepper for a fresh and distinctive taste. View now on Amazon

38% off! Brockmans Intensely Smooth Premium Gin £19.99 WAS: £32.24 Dark fruits are part of what make up the intensity of Brockmans gin. It’s packed with blueberries and blackberries, as well as a decent dose of juniper. Add to that liquorice, cardamom and some lemon and orange peal and this is a gin that’s bursting with flavour. Buy now from Amazon

37% off! Plymouth Original Botanical Dry Gin £17.99 WAS: £28.50 Always a Prime Day treat, Plymouth gin has earthy notes that are cut through with a hint of lemon. Add to this a touch of cardamom and coriander to spice things up and what you have is a gin that’s just the tonic at this price. Buy now from Amazon



32% off! Tanqueray No. TEN Gin £24 WAS: £35.50 There isn’t much more we can write about Tanqueray No. TEN Gin that hasn’t been written before. It’s one of the most refined gins around - the no. TEN variety adds in four more botanicals, including grapefruit, orange, lime and chamomile. Buy now from Amazon

