I review gin for a living and here are my 5 October Prime Day gin deals
These gin deals are just the tonic...
Everyone loves a drinks discount. Amazon knows this and that's why it has added a third big bargain event to its calendar. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, which means that if you are a Prime subscriber, for 48 hours you get some cracking discounts.
I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide.
The drink is one of my passions and while it's a relatively cheap tipple, compared to the likes of a single malt, it's always fantastic to see a deal or two.
My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom. As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection.
The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.
I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.
Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly...
- These are the best Prime Day in October drink deals still available