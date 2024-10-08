ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
I review gin for a living and here are my 5 October Prime Day gin deals

These gin deals are just the tonic...

Marc Chacksfield
08 October 2024

Everyone loves a drinks discount. Amazon knows this and that's why it has added a third big bargain event to its calendar. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, which means that if you are a Prime subscriber, for 48 hours you get some cracking discounts.

I have been lucky enough to review gin for a number of years now, adding many an update to ShortList's best gin guide.

The drink is one of my passions and while it's a relatively cheap tipple, compared to the likes of a single malt, it's always fantastic to see a deal or two.

My years of reviewing have coincided with a time when the spirit has gone through a popularity boom. As well as the popularity of gin going up, so has the selection.

The proliferation of small-batch gin producers means that there is more choice than ever before - which also makes it harder to know which are the best gin picks.

I have gone through the thousands of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gin deals and I have selected 5 which I think are not only bargains but also show off the wide range gin has to offer.

Whichever gin brand you choose, please enjoy responsibly...

17% off!
17% off!
Hendrick's Lunar gin
£26.60 - WAS £32
You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour.
Buy from Amazon

28% off!
28% off!
Roku Suntory Japanese Craft Gin 70cl
£23.75 - was £33
A unique blend of six Japanese-based botanicals, Roku Suntory captures the scent of cherry blossoms and green tea with hints of pepper for a fresh and distinctive taste.
View now on Amazon

38% off!
38% off!
Brockmans Intensely Smooth Premium Gin
£19.99 WAS: £32.24
Dark fruits are part of what make up the intensity of Brockmans gin. It’s packed with blueberries and blackberries, as well as a decent dose of juniper. Add to that liquorice, cardamom and some lemon and orange peal and this is a gin that’s bursting with flavour.
Buy now from Amazon

37% off!
37% off!
Plymouth Original Botanical Dry Gin
£17.99 WAS: £28.50
Always a Prime Day treat, Plymouth gin has earthy notes that are cut through with a hint of lemon. Add to this a touch of cardamom and coriander to spice things up and what you have is a gin that’s just the tonic at this price.
Buy now from Amazon

32% off!
32% off!
Tanqueray No. TEN Gin
£24 WAS: £35.50
There isn’t much more we can write about Tanqueray No. TEN Gin that hasn’t been written before. It’s one of the most refined gins around - the no. TEN variety adds in four more botanicals, including grapefruit, orange, lime and chamomile.
Buy now from Amazon


