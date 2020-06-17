The Premier League is back! How to watch all 92 remaining Premier League games
Football is back on TV - this is how to watch it.
100 days. 100 long days. That is how long we have waited for the Premier League to return, but it is back!
Granted, it's a little different. There won't be any supporters in the stadiums and crowd noise is now courtesy of the FIFA video game (seriously, Sky is using a system called Atmospheric Audio, with EA supplying 13 hours of sounds) but the Premier League is bloody well back and we couldn't be more excited.
The first game to take place (and will forever be a pub trivia question) is Aston Villa v Sheffield United. But, where can you watch it? And for that matter, how and where can you watch the remaining 92 games.
We are hoping that the answer to this, before the season ends, is down the pub. But until then, here are all the fixtures you need to know about. Some of which haven't been finalised yet but we've listed them anyway.
Before we get into the fixtures, the following guides may also help you with your footie fix...
How to watch the remaining Premier League games
Here are the remaining Premier League games and how to watch them. It is worth noting that 33 games are free to air, either on the BBC or through Pick (available on Freeview). Amazon also has four games to watch - its first will be on 29 June.
- Aston Villa v Sheffield United 6pm – SKY
- Manchester City v Arsenal 8:15pm – SKY
- Norwich v Southampton 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Tottenham v Manchester United 8:15pm – SKY
- Watford v Leicester 12.30pm – BT
- Brighton v Arsenal 3pm – BT
- West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm – SKY
- Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 7.45pm – BBC
- Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.15pm – SKY
- Everton v Liverpool 7pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Manchester City v Burnley 8pm – SKY
- Leicester v Brighton 6pm – SKY
- Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm – SKY
- Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm – BT
- Norwich v Everton 6pm – BBC
- Wolves v Bournemouth 6pm – BT
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm – SKY
- Burnley v Watford 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Southampton v Arsenal 6pm – SKY
- Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm – BT
- Aston Villa v Wolves 12:30pm – BT
- Watford v Southampton 4.30pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm – AMAZON
- Brighton v Manchester United 8:15pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Arsenal v Norwich 6pm – BT
- Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)
- Everton v Leicester 6pm – SKY
- West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm – SKY
- Sheffield United v Tottenham 6pm – SKY
- Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm – SKY
Remaining Premier League Games: TV fixtures to be announced
4 July (3pm, Saturday)
- Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
- Burnley v Sheffield United
- Leicester City v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v West Ham
- Norwich City v Brighton
- Southampton v Manchester City
- Spurs v Everton
- Chelsea v Watford
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Wolves v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
- Everton v Southampton
- Man City v Newcastle United
- Watford v Norwich City
- West Ham v Burnley
- Arsenal v Leicester City
- Sheffield United v Wolves
- Aston Villa v Man Utd
- Brighton v Liverpool
- Liverpool v Burnley
- AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
- Man Utd v Southampton
- Norwich City v West Ham
- Watford v Newcastle United
- Wolves v Everton
- Brighton v Man City
- Sheffield United v Chelsea
- Spurs v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Burnley v Wolves
- Chelsea v Norwich City
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Leicester City v Sheffield United
- Man City v AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United v Spurs
- Southampton v Brighton
- West Ham v Watford
- AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Brighton v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Man Utd v West Ham
- Norwich City v Burnley
- Sheffield United v Everton
- Spurs v Leicester City
- Watford v Man City
- Wolves v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Watford
- Burnley v Brighton
- Chelsea v Wolves
- Crystal Palace v Spurs
- Everton v AFC Bournemouth
- Leicester City v Man Utd
- Man City v Norwich City
- Newcastle United v Liverpool
- Southampton v Sheffield United
- West Ham v Aston Villa