The Premier League is back! How to watch all 92 remaining Premier League games

100 days. 100 long days. That is how long we have waited for the Premier League to return, but it is back!

Granted, it's a little different. There won't be any supporters in the stadiums and crowd noise is now courtesy of the FIFA video game (seriously, Sky is using a system called Atmospheric Audio, with EA supplying 13 hours of sounds) but the Premier League is bloody well back and we couldn't be more excited.

The first game to take place (and will forever be a pub trivia question) is Aston Villa v Sheffield United. But, where can you watch it? And for that matter, how and where can you watch the remaining 92 games.

We are hoping that the answer to this, before the season ends, is down the pub. But until then, here are all the fixtures you need to know about. Some of which haven't been finalised yet but we've listed them anyway.

Before we get into the fixtures, the following guides may also help you with your footie fix...

How to watch the remaining Premier League games

Here are the remaining Premier League games and how to watch them. It is worth noting that 33 games are free to air, either on the BBC or through Pick (available on Freeview). Amazon also has four games to watch - its first will be on 29 June.

June 17 (Wednesday)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United 6pm – SKY

Manchester City v Arsenal 8:15pm – SKY

June 19 (Friday)

Norwich v Southampton 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

Tottenham v Manchester United 8:15pm – SKY

June 20 (Saturday)

Watford v Leicester 12.30pm – BT

Brighton v Arsenal 3pm – BT

West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm – SKY

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 7.45pm – BBC

June 21(Sunday)



Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.15pm – SKY

Everton v Liverpool 7pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

June 22 (Monday)



Manchester City v Burnley 8pm – SKY

June 23 (Tuesday)



Leicester v Brighton 6pm – SKY

Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm – SKY

June 24 (Wednesday)



Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm – BT

Norwich v Everton 6pm – BBC

Wolves v Bournemouth 6pm – BT

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm – SKY

June 25 (Thursday)



Burnley v Watford 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

Southampton v Arsenal 6pm – SKY

Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm – BT

June 27 (Saturday)



Aston Villa v Wolves 12:30pm – BT

June 28 (Sunday)



Watford v Southampton 4.30pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

June 29 (Monday)



Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm – AMAZON

June 30 (Tuesday)



Brighton v Manchester United 8:15pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

July 1 (Wednesday)



Arsenal v Norwich 6pm – BT

Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm – SKY/Pick (free-to-air)

Everton v Leicester 6pm – SKY

West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm – SKY

July 2 (Thursday)



Sheffield United v Tottenham 6pm – SKY

Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm – SKY

Remaining Premier League Games: TV fixtures to be announced

4 July (3pm, Saturday)

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Spurs v Everton

Chelsea v Watford

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Wolves v Arsenal

8 July (8pm, Wednesday)



Crystal Palace v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Everton v Southampton

Man City v Newcastle United

Watford v Norwich City

West Ham v Burnley

Arsenal v Leicester City

Sheffield United v Wolves

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Liverpool

11 July (3pm, Saturday)



Liverpool v Burnley

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Man Utd v Southampton

Norwich City v West Ham

Watford v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Brighton v Man City

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Spurs v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

15 July (8pm, Wednesday)



Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

18 July 2020 (3pm, Saturday)



AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Man City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

26 July 2020 (3pm, Sunday)



Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa