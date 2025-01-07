Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 movies are on the way, Ghost of Tsushima anime series in the works

Has the curse of the game-to-TV adaptation finally been lifted? Sony certainly thinks so — it just announced a whole host of new movies and TV shows based on its gaming properties at the CES 2025 tech conference in Las Vegas.

The headlining reveal was that Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony’s open world robot-dinosaur apocalypse franchise, is to be turned into a blockbuster movie. It’s in the early stages of development, with Columbia Pictures working alongside PlayStation Productions to pull the flick together.

"Just imagine Aloy's beloved origin story, set in a vibrant far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen," PlayStation's Asad Qizilbash said during the presentation.

Sony’s also lining up another game-to-movie adaptation in the shape of a Helldivers film, being put together by Sony Pictures. With the game itself heavily inspired by the bug-blasting future war movie Starship Troopers, expect a guns’n’goo action film with its tongue placed firmly against its cheek.

Anime action for the small screen

Finally, Ghost of Tsushima, Sony’s Edo-period samurai game, is being turned into an anime TV series by Aniplex, the studio behind anime including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, and Sword Art Online, for the Crunchyroll anime streaming service.

It’ll be directed by Takanobu Mizuno, with a story by Gen Urobuchi and animation by the KAMIKAZE DOUGA studio. The game was heavily influenced by the films of Akira Kurasawa, so it'll be interesting to see if the series follows suit.

No further casting or crew announcements for any of the productions have been revealed yet, though a Horizon Zero Dawn TV adaptation had been touted in the past, and reportedly fell apart in pre-production.

Here’s hoping these productions fare better, and hopefully to the standard of another great PlayStation adaptation, The Last of Us, which has just had its season 2 release date window revealed.

Along with the mega-popular Super Mario Bros. animated movie and Fallout TV show, the series has set a new standard for what a gaming adaptation can achieve — and Sony will be looking to continue that trend with these new productions.