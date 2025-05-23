Confirmed: Elden Ring movie will be made by Alex Garland

Earlier this month we heard rumblings Alex Garland may be making an Elden Ring movie, and that eye-opening news has now been confirmed.

Alex Garland will direct an adaptation of the 30-million-plus selling Elden Ring video game for A24, which sits among the most respected film production companies of them all.

Garland will also write the film, as he has done with many of his previous movies, including Civil War and Ex Machina.

What else do we know about the Elden Ring movie? Pretty much nothing.

We do know Garland is a fan of the game series, though. In a 2020 interview with Gamespot, Garland called out Dark Souls — a spiritual predecessor to Elden Ring — as one of his favourite games.

“The Dark Souls game seem to have some a kind of embedded poetry in them. You’ll have this weird bit of dialogue with some sort of broken soul sat with a bit of armour outside of some doorway or gate, and it feels like you’ve drifted into this existential dream,” Garland told the hosts.

“That’s what I really love about Dark Souls. The different spaces are so imaginative.”

Garland has arguably conjured some of this sense of the otherworldly in his previous films, most notably Annihilation and Men.

Coming back to the game, Elden Ring amped up the expansiveness of the series’s world, making it an open space vastly larger than the environments of Dark Souls and its series follow-ups.

This film will continue Alex Garland’s long-running relationship with A24, with which he made Civil War and Warfare, among others. Civil War was A24’s most expensive self-produced movie to date, with a production budget of $50 million. We wouldn't be surprised if the Elden Ring movie costs a fair bit more.

It won’t be the first or only time A24 dips a toe in the video game adaptation pool either. A24 is also working on an adaptation of Death Stranding, which is set to be directed by Michael Sarnoski and is expected to land in 2027.

We doubt this Elden Ring movie will land any earlier than that, given it is presumably in pre-production right now. Alex Garland’s next big release is 28 Years Later, out in less than a month on June 20th.

This isn’t the only big news in the world of Elden Ring. We’re just a week off the release of Elden Ring: Nightreign, the co-op spin-off of the main game that boils some of the essentials of the Elden Ring experience into a 45 minute play loop.