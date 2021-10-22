This official Home Alone LEGO set is the stuff of geek dreams

LEGO is no stranger to mining movies of our childhood to sell it bricks but it's latest is one of the best yet.

It has replicated the house from Home Alone and key scenes from the holiday movie, using some 3,955 pieces to create the mega-structure that's packed with Easter eggs.

Home Alone is one of the biggest holiday movies of all time. Released in 1990, the film catapulted Macaulay Culkin to superstardom and was helped massively by being written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus.

The film sees Kevin McCallister left home alone for Christmas, after his family mistakingly go on holiday without him. All is good, until The Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) target his home to rob it.

What ensues is a bout of comedy violence that probably wouldn't make it through today's censors - if you want to know more, head to our best Home Alone facts feature.

There are lots of great moments in the movie and LEGO has meticulously recreated these.

As well as the rather palatial house, you get Minifigures that include Kevin, The Wet Bandits, Marley and Kevin's mum. Some of the scenes recreated are when Kevin gets pizza delivered (thanks to the movie Angels With Filthy Souls Playing on a tiny LEGO TV), when he fakes a party to scare off the crooks (complete with Michael Jordon picture), numerous booby traps and even the tree house Kevin uses to zipwire to safety.

The Home Alone LEGO house was originally a LEGO Ideas submission, where the public put forward ideas for the perfect things for LEGO to recreate.

The LEGO set will be available from 1 November and cost £229/$249.

Alongside the LEGO launch, a new Home Alone is coming to Disney Plus. Home Sweet Home Alone is a straight-to-streaming spin-off of the movie, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Aisling Bea who is putting on a rather plum English accent for the film.

That will be released on 12 November which is also Disney Plus day.