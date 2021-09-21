Disney+ Day incoming! Shang-Chi streaming premiere, Boba Fett special and more

Disney has revealed that it is celebrating its massively popular streaming platform, with a day dedicated to all things Disney+ that's packed with discounts, new programs and big-name premieres.

On November 12, Disney is hosting a big 'thank you' to its subscribers with a whole day dedicated to new content, fan experiences and a few discounts thrown in for good measure.

The day encompasses the full gamut of Disney Plus, with treats for Marvel, Star Wars and Disney fans - as well as those glued to Star and National Geographic.

These include the streaming premiere of Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings, the debut of the new Home Alone movie Home Sweet Home Alone, A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with a look at the future of the MCU) and a Boba Fett Special.

If that wasn't enough, Jungle Cruise will be available to all subscribers, a bunch of shorts called Olaf Presents, where the Frozen star retells some classic Disney tales ,and Ciao Alberto, a new short starring the characters of Luca.

Five episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2 will also be available, as well as a new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands.

Speaking about Disney Plus Day, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said: “The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

The day will also include a whole host of discounts from special offers from Disney's online store and Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and Disney Cruise Line "will roll out the blue carpet for Disney+ fans with some surprises."

Circle (or draw Mickey Mouse ears) around November 12 in your diary, then, as it's shaping up to be a Disney day to remember.