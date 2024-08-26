Hints drop that Ted Lasso season 4 may happen after all

Rumours of Ted Lasso being gone for good may have been wide of the mark. All signs point to a fourth season of the show being on the cards.

Ted Laso season 4 has not been officially greenlit by Apple just yet, but Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jeremy Swift have all been approached to reprise their respective roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Another Ted Lasso star has piped in too. Nick Mohammed posted “told ya!” on X shortly after these Ted Lasso season 4 rumours starting circulating.

Mohammed has previously said he’d be keen to return to his character. “I'd love to do some more at some point… The odd thing was set up though, so... I've got to keep my mouth shut because I keep spoiling things,” he told RadioTimes at the BAFTA TV awards earlier in 2024.

A continuation of Ted Lasso never been a given despite the show’s massive popularity, because the three seasons tell a story that naturally comes to an end. Star and show writer Jason Sudeikis said the original pitch was for a three-season arc, which is just what we have.

It’s not immediately clear what story a fourth season of Ted Lasso would have to tell.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis told Deadline in 2023, around the release of Ted Lasso season three.

However, he did not go as far as saying the show wouldn’t continue in some form.

“It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely,” he said.

There has been some speculation the way forward could be a spin-off show, perhaps even one with a focus on the AFC Richmond women’s team, and without Sudeikis in the top spot.

Hannah Waddingham shot this idea down last year in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though.

“Everyone keeps asking this, but no, there’s been no word of a spinoff at all, and I have made it quite clear that unless Ted was in it… I can’t imagine really a world where Rebecca exists without Ted because they are each other’s inspiration,” she said.

We’ll keep an eye out for any more news of another Ted Lasso season.