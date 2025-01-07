Record Store Day celebrates 18th birthday with its very own beer

If you turn 18 in the UK, it's nearly always a rite of passage to head to the pub — the very same pub you've already been been going to for years — and having your 'first' official beer as an adult.

Record Store Day is celebrating its 18th birthday in a similar way, announcing that it has a new official beer partner.

Cheltenham based DEYA Brewery are on board and it's been revealed that they will be creating a special RSD beer for this year's Record Store Day, which takes place 12 April.

Image Credit: DEYA

"We’re really excited to partner with Record Store Day," notes Nicci Peet, Social Media & Marketing Manager for DEYA.

"Music has been an important part of DEYA and our Taprooms so this felt like a natural fit. We’re passionate about independent venues and the art of vinyl and love the work Record Store Day does to support record shops and the industry. We’re here to help facilitate good vibes."

Shortlist is a big fan of DEYA. Its Steady Rolling Man pale ale has been in out best beers list for a number of years, so we can't wait to see what they brew up for the 18th anniversary of Record Store Day.

And if beer isn't your thing, then Bowers & Wilkins has also revealed that it is continuing to sponsor the event which sees over 270 independent record shops open early, packed with RSD exclusives.

If you want a flavour of what to expect from this year's event, in 2024 we saw limited-edition releases from Gorillaz, Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth.