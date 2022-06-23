Game of Thrones star confirms Jon Snow sequel: 'it's happening'

Reports emerged recently that a sequel series to Game of Thrones was in the works, with Jon Snow taking a starring role.

It was THR which got the scoop, but now one of the biggest stars of Game of Thrones has confirmed the sequel is "happening" and that Kit Harington is involved.

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, spoke about the new show in an interview. Clarke, who is making her UK stage debut in Chekhov's The Seagull, chatted to the BBC about the play and in the interview she also revealed that she has been speaking to Harington about the upcoming sequel.

"He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," she reveals. "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Clarke was also asked if she would ever return to the franchise in some capacity. While she does say she's "done", she will be watching the prequel spin-off House of The Dragon, based on Targaryen family 300 years before GoT is set and starring Matt Smith, which is coming in August.

"I'm going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it's [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it's going to feel different," she says.

As for official confirmation of a Jon Snow Game of Thrones sequel. Well, HBO has commented but only in the most tongue-in-cheek way possible.