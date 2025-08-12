Get a taste of the mountains without leaving your sofa with Adventurers Drinks Co.'s new Everest gin

When someone says they want a taste of Everest, it usually means they want to say or feel like they’ve done something magnificent and impressive, without the actual expense, physical toll, or challenge of actually climbing the biggest mountain in the world. But, thanks to Adventurers Drinks Company, that phrase could be taking on a whole new meaning.



The drinks company has unveiled its small-batch Everest Gin, made with botanicals found in the Himalayan foothills and snow collected from the summit of the mountain.

It has been inspired by the world-renowned British climber Kenton Cool, with the bottle hoping to embody the spirit of resilience, purity, and adventure. Quite a lot for a 70cl bottle.

Each bottle is hand-crafted using selected herbs and spices that are found in the lower levels of the Himalayas, and every single bottle contains a single drop of melted snow, collected by Cool from the summit of Mount Everest on his record-breaking 19th successful ascent.

The botanicals include juniper, coriander, angelica, cardamon, pepper, and bay leaf - all chosen to capture the untamed purity of the world’s greatest mountain. Whilst we haven’t been able to try out the gin yet, the taste is described as bright, aromatic, and layered with herbal complexities, delivering a taste of altitude, wilderness, and wonder.



“Everest Gin isn’t just a drink, it is an experience,” said Cool. “Each bottle holds a piece of the mountain. It represents the pinnacle of human endurance and the untamed spirit of exploration.”

It’s currently selling for £37.50 via Adventurer Drinks, and a portion of the profits from each sale will be donated to The Gurka Welfare Trust, a charity which provides financial, medical, and development aid to Gurkha veterans and their families.

If you’re a big fan of Cool, you’ll be happy to hear there are a limited number of special bottles which have been signed by Cool - 19 bottles to be specific, to reflect Cool’s 19 successful ascents of Everest.

If you like the idea of an adventure inspired bottle but gin isn’t your thing, it’s worth heading over to Adventurers Drinks Co’s website to check our their spirit range, all of which have been designed or created with famous adventurers across a host of disciplines including rowing, sailing, and hikers.