Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings face off in the ultimate trailer clash

In a moment fantasy fans should not miss, we have new trailers for the biggest names in televisual fantasy adaptations.

Not only has Prime Video has released a trailer for the second season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO dropped a teaser for House of the Dragon season 2 on the same day.

We’ll get to see the return and rise of Sauron, and the creation of the initial three rings of power that prefaced the action of the original Lord of the Rings epics.

On the Game of Thrones side, House of the Dragon Season 2 picks up where the first left off, continuing the saga of the Westerosi Civil War.

Have a look at both trailers here and here:

Both of these sci-fi epics are set years before the action of the stories that inspired them, but which is picking up more heat right now?

Based on pure YouTube viewing figures, The Rings of Power is ahead. At the time of writing it’s the number one trending video on YouTube, and has amassed 2.4 million views, to the 1.8 million of the House of the Dragon teaser.

Of course, despite all the parallels we’re not quite dealing with a like-for-like situation here.

House of the Dragon season 2 is out in just a month, on June 16. It has already had its share of teaser trailers to soak up the initial excitement.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power season 2 isn’t out until August, and this is the first of Prime Video’s trailers for the show's second run.

The critical reception to the shows’ first seasons was similar, with House of the Dragon averaging 69% on Metacritic to the 71% of The Rings of Power.

Neither has entirely conventional source materials either. The Rings of Power is based on the appendices of the Lord of the Rings books and bits of the Silmarillion, which flesh out the world-building elements not covered in the text of the main saga.

The House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. It’s a published tome, but one written like a history book rather than a conventional novel.