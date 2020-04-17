ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Fight the First Order with LEGO's new Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter

Just in time for Star Wars Day.

Holly Pyne
17 April 2020

LEGO continues to dominate the world of Star Wars toys and it seems they’re not letting up anytime soon.

Their newest set takes inspiration from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as LEGO brings to life the iconic A-wing Starfighter.

The set will be joining the likes of the whopping 7541-piece Millennium Falcon and Death Star in the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series.

Made up of 1673 pieces, the A-wing Stargfighter comes with pivoting laser cannons and a removable canopy so that you can access the highly-detailed cockpit.

Launching just in time for 4 May (aka May the Fourth), a new-for-May A-wing pilot minifigure and will be over 40cm in length.

This release follows just a month after LEGO revealed three new buildable Star Wars helmets for a Stormtrooper, a TIE Fighter Pilot and fan-favourite Boba Fett.

Like the A-wing Starfighter, the helmets also come with a little plaque so that you can display them in pride of place.

The LEGO Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter will be available from 1 May for £179.99.

