Fantastic Four writers revealed: this is the team kicking off Marvel Phase 6

The writers of the upcoming Fantastic Four Marvel movie have been found, according to a new report.

Fantastic Four is one of the most eagerly awaited superhero movies in a long while and, for good reason, Marvel is taking its time making sure it has the right team making the thing.

First up, it recently found its director in Matt Shakman. Shakman rose to prominence, thanks to his brilliant direction on WandaVision.

He wasn't the first choice for Fantastic Four, however. Jon Watts was in line to reboot Fantastic Four but after three web-swinging adventures with Spider-Man he's decided to step back from the MCU and switch allegiance to Star Wars where he is currently involved with Skeleton Crew.

Now Marvel, and in particular Kevin Feige, have found its Fantastic Four writers. They are, according to Deadline, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

According to Deadline's sources, the writing duo have been working on an outline for the new Fantastic Four movie for some time now, before even Shakman was on board.

While they are relative unknowns, they have a number of scripts being made into movies right now - including Disaster Wedding and K-Pop: Lost in America - so expect their names to be mentioned a few times before Fantastic Four arrives in 2024.

Fantastic Four casting

As for the casting, there is nothing but rumors right now. It makes complete sense that nobody would be announced before a director was on board - although this did happen with Mahershala Ali as Blade, Bassam Tariq has now been revealed as the director.

We have added to the rumor mill and currently, thanks to thousands of reader votes, the ideal actors to play the main cast in Fantastic Four are:

John Krasinski as Reed Richards

Emily Blunt as Sue Richards



Joe Keery as Johnny Storm



Alan Ritchson as The Thing



If you aren't happy with the above, then head to our Fantastic Four casting rumors guide and get voting!

Fantastic Four is set for release 8 November 2024, kicking off Phase 6 of the sprawling MCU.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive just six months after that. Interestingly, Kang Dynasty also now has a writer. Jeff Loveness of Rick And Morty fame will be penning that one.

Jokingly, he posted recently on Twitter "How do you write a movie?"

Hey how do you write a movie?

— Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) September 22, 2022

Let's hope he figures it out soon!