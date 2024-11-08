Macaulay Culkin is coming to Fallout season 2

Richie Rich star and lead singer of The Pizza Underground Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast of Amazon’s brilliant Fallout TV adaptation for season two. Oh, and you may remember him from that little known Christmas movie, Home Alone, too.

Culkin is to have a significant “recurring” role in the show, according to Deadline.

He will apparently play a “crazy genius-type character,” which takes very little effort to imagine.

Despite probably still being the most famous of the Culkin clan, we’ve actually seen much more of his brother Kieran Culkin in recent years. He hit it out of the park for his role as Roman Roy in Succession.

Macaulay’s most recent credit, at least according to his IMDb profile, is a one-episode stint in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy — a show in which his brother Kieran also stars.

Fallout became Prime Video’s second most successful show to date, after the immensely expensive The Rings of Power, when it came to streaming in April 2024.

It was such a hit concurrent players of game Fallout 4 rose from around 25,000 a day, on PC platform Steam, to a peak of 187,000 according to SteamDB. And it wasn’t just fans of the games tuning in to this one.

A second season of Fallout was confirmed by Amazon just days after the first was aired, and early reports suggested the follow-up episodes would begin filming this month, November 2024. That’s according to Leslie Uggams, who plays Betty Pearson in the show.

This indicates, if we’re very lucky, Fallout season 2 may hit Prime Video in late 2025.

No release date or release window has been officially mentioned as yet, though, and the gap between filming and release for the first season of Fallout was a lot longer than a year. We may be left waiting until late 2026 for this one, but you can at least be sure it’ll hit screens a long time before the Fallout 5 game comes out.