Leaked Fallout TV show set photo reveals a New Vegas star attraction for season 2

If, as a fan of the games, you were pleasantly surprised by just how good season one of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV show was, you’d have been ecstatic at the show’s cliffhanger ending reveal.

[And yep, if you’ve not seen season one, you should probably stop reading RIGHT NOW and go ahead and catch up. Spoilers are a’coming…]

As Kyle MacLachlan, aka secret Vault-Tec bastard Hank MacLean, made a quick escape from justice in his stolen Power Armour in the final episode, he raced off to a familiar neon-soaked location in the distance — New Vegas.

It’s the setting of Fallout: New Vegas, the game many fans consider the best in the series, and has since been confirmed as the main location for the show’s season 2 return. According to an apparent fresh production leak, it seems the show runners will be looking beyond the dilapidated Las Vegas ruins to the game’s wider Mojave landmarks for inspiration, too.

Over on the Fallout subreddit, what seems to be a behind-the-scenes photo shows set designers working on a giant, battered dinosaur head.

Image Credit: Reddit.com/r/fallout / FeuTarse

It’ll be immediately recognizable to Fallout: New Vegas players as ‘Dinky the Dinosaur’, the landmark mascot for the Novac motel settlement. In the game, it’s the setting for a memorable detective-like sleuthing quest, and is also the sniper’s nest for player companion and New Californian Republic soldier Boone.

Who knows if any of those elements will be referenced in the show — Dinky also doubles up as a shop full of miniature dinosaurs in the game, if that’s useful to any set dressers out there — but it’s good to see the attention to detail seen in series one looks set to carry over.

It’s not the only element from New Vegas set to make an appearance. Showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet revealed that the secret, sinister Mr House will be involved in upcoming storylines in some way, and that we’ll find out why New Vegas — relatively shiny and functional in the games — looks more dilapidated in the upcoming show. We can’t wait to find out — no official release date yet, but we’re expecting a 2026 return.