​Experience Black Mirror IRL with Thorpe Park's new Labyrinth experience

As most Netflix fans will attest, Black Mirror has undoubtedly been one of the stand-out shows of the past decade.

So, when some bright spark over at Thorpe Park decided to combine Charlie Brooker’s warped world with the realities of a theme park, it’s safe to say they had our attention.



Based on, you guessed it, none other than the dark and technologically sinister show, Thorpe Park’s latest attraction is set to swap g-force for digi-force.





Black Mirror Labyrinth is the world’s first live Black Mirror experience and takes visitors on a journey they describe as a ‘a sensory-defying dimension’.









As the name would suggest, the new concept involves a maze combined with ‘cutting-edge visual technology’ that’s set to merge the lines between fiction and reality.





Set to open at Thorpe Park in late March, the new experience asks: “will you keep your grip on reality or will you lose yourself in the digital mainframe?”





In basic terms, it means that this labyrinth is set to be an experience that will hit a little too close to home.

In addition to the Black Mirror Labyrinth, the park has also announced the return of the park’s Fright Nights - set to scare any self-respecting horror fan.





Set to join Derren Brown's Ghost Train and The Walking Dead: The RIde, Black Mirror Labyrinth will join a host of exciting (and goosebump inducing) rides.





We’re ready to take on the challenge - are you? Maybe these best Black Mirror episodes will get you in the mood?



