Euphoria season 3 cast revealed — and some big names are missing

Euphoria's third and final season is finally on the way, three years after season 2 debuted. The coming-of-age series has become a key text for millennials, with its daring portrayal of love, lust and drug taking among suburban teens, and has been a spring-board to stardom for its cast.

We don't know much yet about season 3 of Euphoria, but we do know which existing members of the cast are set to return and who's joining for the show's swansong.

The season 3 announcement on the official Euphoria Instagram account was accompanied by a list of who would be starring in this season, and looking at the line-up, some familiar faces won't be returning. The biggest miss will undoubtedly be Angus Cloud (Fez), who sadly passed away after Season 2 aired.

The returning cast for season 3 is listed below:

Zendaya

Hunter Schafer

Eric Dane

Jacob Elordi

Sydney Sweeney

Alexa Demie

Maude Apatow

Martha Kelly

Chloe Cherry

Colman Domingo

The new joiners for season 3 include:

Rosalía

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Toby Wallace

Marshawn Lynch

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Kadeem Hardison

Priscilla Delgado

James Landry Hébert

Anna Van Patten

Spanish artist Rosalía is the most notable name among cast members joining the show, though the Grammy-winning singer has minimal acting credits to date. On top of all that, plenty of rumours about who else may be joining the cast, including iconic actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino), have been floating around as anticipation mounts.

The most noticeable names missing from the returning cast list include the aforementioned late Angus Cloud, Nika King, Austin Abrams and Algee Smith, as well as Storm Reid and Barbie Ferreira, who had already said they won't be returning. Dominic Fike is also missing from the cast list. However, Variety has reported that the Little Death actor will return for season 3.

Where is Rue's family?

As played by Zendaya, Rue is the face of the show, where we witness her constant struggles with substance abuse as she navigates her late teens, joined by an eclectic cast of pals with their own problems and a love for the sesh.

Looking at the cast list, Rue's family are missing altogether -- it will be interesting to see how this is excused, with a time jump being speculated to justify how none of the cast look like teenagers anymore. Otherwise, it could all end up a bit like Toby Maguire's Spider-Man, who is clearly a middle aged man playing a teen by the time Spider-Man 3 rolled around.

For a time, it felt like the third season of Euphoria would never arrive, especially when you consider how many of the cast have been propelled into super-stardom, and how little had been mentioned about the hit show’s possible return in the last couple of years. I'd written off the show and added it to the list of tele I wish had endings like Mindhunter and Glow, so the return is more than welcome.

There is still no information about when to expect the last season of Euphoria, but knowing the show exists will be satisfying enough for many fans.