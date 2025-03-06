Don Julio limited edition iPhone case comes with its own miniature tequila bottle

Mini smartphones are nothing new. But mini smartphone cases that come with their own boozy miniature bottle? It’ll make dropping your phone a cause for celebration.

Enter Don Julio’s new limited edition phone case. In a slight departure from their usual premium tequila, you can pick up the distillery’s wild new iPhone 16 Pro Max case that comes with its own 5cl miniature bottle.

Reminiscent of the Rhode beauty lip-balm phone cases, and the even more iconic Heinz ketchup spoof, these cases are perfect for any tequila connoisseur - or, you know, anyone who works in a particularly stressful job.

These phone cases are Don Julio’s most limited edition drop to date, with just thirty up for grabs. Glimmering gold and holding a mini tequila bottle, this is certainly one of the most unique accessories you can find, and is undeniably a statement piece.

If you’re someone who will take any excuse to have a margarita moment, these cases may just be the perfect addition to your style. Also, with each case comes a new miniature 5cl bottle of Don Julio 1942 which you might recognise from this year’s BAFTAs where they were the drink of choice for the red-carpet glitterati.

Style as well as substance

Don Julio 1942 is the brand’s most premium liquid in its range, aged for up to eight years and made purely from blue Weber agave.

Its bouquet features vanilla, nuts, chocolate, caramel, and oak which leads to a palate of smoky agave, tropical fruits, and a subtle hint of vanilla - which makes it one of the few tequilas you can actually enjoy sipping neat.

The cases retail at £60 (including the £20 Don Julio 1942 bottle), and although it feels odd to have a phone case with an alcohol percentage, this one clocks in at 40% ABV. You can get one online at www.thebar.com and at The Bar at Home in central London.