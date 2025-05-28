Enjoy your whisky NEIT? Three things to know about the Italian inspired Irish whiskey that’s debuted in the UK

an image of a bookcase make of individual boxes of uneven patterns and sizes. In the boxes are bottles of whisky and bottle boxes
(Image credit: NEIT)
in News

As much as we love whisky, we’ll be the first to admit that its initial appeal is more of a lighthouse that tends to draw in leather arm-patch wearing, tweed-jacket sporting men from Christmas cards of yore, more than city-loving twenty year old.

You think whisky and you don’t immediately think of the patchouli-scented, Marshall sporting, artsy indie kids from Gen Z’s film cameras. However, this may be about to change as a new premium Irish whiskey brand NEIT is headed to the UK to redefine whiskey culture.

After establishing itself in Europe (as any artsy kid would do), NEIT has finally debuted in the UK with its three signature expressions set to target a new generation.

Despite having a more modern focus, each whiskey uses traditional distilling methods and flavours, including Madeira and Bourbon barrels for the ageing process.

1. Toffee Dream - Peppered pear, vanilla, and caramel

As you can imagine given the name, this expression is a creamy, sweet whiskey. Matured in bourbon barrels, it’s a blended whiskey which will bring the subtlest spice against its sweet vanilla notes.

an image of two different glasses of whisky, the left is Toffee Dream, poured with a single measure over a large ice cube, with another ice cube being dropped into the glass. On the right is Mellow Spice whisky is a glass tumbler. It has a single measure served neat

NEIT Toffee Dream left, Mellow Spice right

(Image credit: NEIT)

2. Mellow Spice - Fruit, nutmeg, and butterscotch

A small batch, triple distilled, single grain Irish whiskey that has been aged for 10 years in bourbon barrels, giving it that richness you’d expect. Thanks to the two years it spends maturing in Moscatel casks, there is hint of sweet but rich butterscotch, which blends with the soft ochre fruits. You’ll get a hint of warmth, and a creamy vanilla finish with a gentle woody spice.

an image of a whisky cocktail on a brown wooden tray. The cocktail is a twist on a bloody mary, served in a glass tumbler with a large ice cube and a caramilsed peach slice garnish

(Image credit: NEIT)

3. Madeira Mystery - Apples, pear, golden honey

The oldest of the three, the Madeira Mystery is aged for fourteen years in bourbon barrels, then refined in Madeira Hogshead for eighteen months, hence the name. Although, we’re not quite sure where the mystery part comes in.

It’s well rounded and deep on the nose, with a crisp rich finish on the palate. It’s a lighter whiskey than the other two with its hint of autumnal fruits and a delicate touch of spice.

Toffee Dream is the cheapest of the trio, priced at £75, with Mellow Spice a touch more expensive at £99.95. Both expressions are available to buy at Masters of Malt now.

If you're hankering after the Madeira Mystery, you'll be waiting a little longer, as it's not available yet, but heading to select stores soon...

a picture of the Toffee Dream whisky bottle against a plain background
Neit Toffee Dream Irish Whiskey 70cl

This triple-distilled blended Irish whiskey from NEIT matured in bourbon barrels before bottling without added colour or chill filtration. 

a bottle cut out image of the green and grey Mellow Spice bottle against a plain white background
Neit Mellow Spice Single Grain Irish Whiskey 70cl

Small batch whiskey maker NEIT presents an impressive triple-distilled single-grain Irish whiskey.

