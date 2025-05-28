Enjoy your whisky NEIT? Three things to know about the Italian inspired Irish whiskey that’s debuted in the UK

As much as we love whisky, we’ll be the first to admit that its initial appeal is more of a lighthouse that tends to draw in leather arm-patch wearing, tweed-jacket sporting men from Christmas cards of yore, more than city-loving twenty year old.

You think whisky and you don’t immediately think of the patchouli-scented, Marshall sporting, artsy indie kids from Gen Z’s film cameras. However, this may be about to change as a new premium Irish whiskey brand NEIT is headed to the UK to redefine whiskey culture.

After establishing itself in Europe (as any artsy kid would do), NEIT has finally debuted in the UK with its three signature expressions set to target a new generation.

Despite having a more modern focus, each whiskey uses traditional distilling methods and flavours, including Madeira and Bourbon barrels for the ageing process.

1. Toffee Dream - Peppered pear, vanilla, and caramel

As you can imagine given the name, this expression is a creamy, sweet whiskey. Matured in bourbon barrels, it’s a blended whiskey which will bring the subtlest spice against its sweet vanilla notes.

NEIT Toffee Dream left, Mellow Spice right (Image credit: NEIT)

2. Mellow Spice - Fruit, nutmeg, and butterscotch

A small batch, triple distilled, single grain Irish whiskey that has been aged for 10 years in bourbon barrels, giving it that richness you’d expect. Thanks to the two years it spends maturing in Moscatel casks, there is hint of sweet but rich butterscotch, which blends with the soft ochre fruits. You’ll get a hint of warmth, and a creamy vanilla finish with a gentle woody spice.

(Image credit: NEIT)

3. Madeira Mystery - Apples, pear, golden honey

The oldest of the three, the Madeira Mystery is aged for fourteen years in bourbon barrels, then refined in Madeira Hogshead for eighteen months, hence the name. Although, we’re not quite sure where the mystery part comes in.

It’s well rounded and deep on the nose, with a crisp rich finish on the palate. It’s a lighter whiskey than the other two with its hint of autumnal fruits and a delicate touch of spice.

Toffee Dream is the cheapest of the trio, priced at £75, with Mellow Spice a touch more expensive at £99.95. Both expressions are available to buy at Masters of Malt now.

If you're hankering after the Madeira Mystery, you'll be waiting a little longer, as it's not available yet, but heading to select stores soon...