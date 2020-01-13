ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Converse wants you to wear its new collection down the aisle

Its new wedding range is all about comfort (and glitter)

Holly Pyne
13 January 2020

Deciding what to wear on your wedding day is probably one of the biggest fashion decision you’ll ever have to make - after all, it’s not nicknamed ‘The Big Day’ for nothing.

And while most brides and grooms go for a more formal option, we’re certain you’ll be thankful for a comfier option when it comes to pulling some moves on the dancefloor afterwards.


Converse clearly had the same thought because its just revealed a whole range of wedding trainers, with both brides and grooms in mind.


The range, which Converse describes as helping you ‘say “I do” in style’, includes a traditional all-white option, a black trainer embroidered with a red rose for the groom and a more OTT ‘Galaxy Dust’ sparkly shoe for the brides who aren't afraid of some glitter.

The range comes in both high- and low-top styles, and prices start at just $55 - so, not only are you going to be way comfier, you’re probably saving a bomb, too.


Unfortunately, the full range is currently only available in the US, but some styles have recently become available on the UK site, so there’s hopefully more to follow.


And if none of these trainers aren’t quite right, you can even design your own pair for the big day.



