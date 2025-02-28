Clarks introduces colourful classic Wallabee silhouette to celebrate 200 years

We've all had that stage in our footwear-appreciation development, where you go from associating Clarks with just school shoes to realising the shoemaker knocks out comfortable bangers for fun. The Originals line, in particular, is home to some great silhouettes.

Now, to celebrate Clarks’ 200th year of selling shoes and squeezing kids' toes, the retailer is releasing an anniversary Wallabee made with multicoloured raffia uppers on top of a pebble-coloured crepe sole. It’s all held together by a waxy lace, suede trims and finished with the classic Clarks Originals tags.

The Wallabee is also available in eight additional colours, but only the brightly coloured Raffia pair has been released specifically to celebrate Clarks' landmark anniversary.

Perfect for Somerset beaches

The shoes from the Somerset brand will set you back £155; and the extra good news is they don't appear to be a limited drop. It's not unusual for this type of release to be incredibly limited, possibly even requiring a raffle to get your hands on a pair, so this being a regular release will be exciting for any collectors out there.

The Wallabees are also available in various sizes, from UK 6 to UK 12, with some half sizes sprinkled in up until size 11. The shoes have just been released, and although it doesn't state it's a limited release anywhere, we'd recommend jumping in sooner rather than later if you're interested in a pair, just in case.