Carhartt’s Spring/Summer collection is here and full of gems

It's that time of year again when the delightful garms you'll be wearing this spring and summer begin to drop. It's Carhartt's turn to reveal its seasonal wares, unveiling multiple new lines, including the Icons collection and the New Arrivals.

Icons is very much what it says on the tin, reimagining classic Carhartt designs that have become a staple in anyone's wardrobe. This line is ideal for anyone who enjoys flirting with a bit of workwear, sticking to the root of what popularised the brand in the first place.

However, the collection also has more vibrant and daring pieces, with some patterns splashed across a few items and a welcome selection of accessories. You can check out plenty of fresh bits in the links above, but we've also highlighted a few of our favourite items below from the core range that will help strengthen any man's wardrobe.

1. S/S Pocket Heart T-Shirt

2) L/S Chase T-Shirt

Longsleeve T-shirts with a Carhartt logo go together like cookies and cream; whenever the colours are updated, it's worth having a gander. Of all the currently available options, the Air Pink with a small gold logo feels like the biggest standout, especially on those spring evenings when the sun sticks around longer, lightly illuminating IPAs in the garden.

Buy now | £45

3) S/S Furoshiki Shirt

An intricate — yet subtle — design decorates this short-sleeved shirt, boasting a revere collar and slightly oversized fit. The shirt continues to hit home the tiny hearts found across many of Carhartt's spring/summer collection pieces, as it's woven into the pattern alongside polka dots. The shirt is available in Black, Blue and Henna, with the Henna being our choice.

Buy now | £45

4) Drewe Tote, Small

If you're on the market for a hardy tote to carry around your bits and bobs, then the Drewe will likely fulfil those needs while being more secure than your average bag of this style. Referring to the bag as a tote feels a touch reductive, as a lot is going on with a strong strap attached to metal clasps and a cheeky pocket on the inside for some extra storage. However, at £90, this bag is undoubtedly on the spenny side.

Buy now | £90

5. Bib overall

A sturdy set of overalls will be a helpful addition to anyone's wardrobe, and grabbed alongside another item with layering potential makes them a worthwhile purchase. These have become another staple of Carhartt's line-up, and if you're feeling courageous, the all-white set will undoubtedly turn some heads -- if not get a bit muck





Buy now | £190

6. Hooded Chase Sweatshirt

Another one of the items on this list that Carhartt has become well known for is its range of hoodies. Right now, you can pick up the Hooded Chase in 18 different colours. The Dusky Beige, as pictured above, is our preference for the finest colour currently available, thanks to the neutral earthy tone -- although you can't go wrong with any of the others. Once again, these hoodies are perfect for layering on those brisk evenings.

Buy now | £90

7. Windbreaker Pullover

A good, water-resistant pullover is a convenient item for any man's wardrobe, especially in the UK, when it can be blue skies and sunshine one minute before torrential rain the next. What helps this windbreaker stand out is the neutral camo Carhartt has opted for; with camo often being a bit hit and miss, this is one of the examples where it lands and thanks to the colours chosen, it's easy to incorporate into most looks.

Buy now | £180

Images via Carhartt