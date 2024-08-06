Cinema’s most famous shark gets its own LEGO set

A LEGO set of the greatest shark movie ever made, Jaws, is out today.

LEGO’s Jaws (21350) set depicts not just the famous shark itself, but the Orca boat too, making this a diorama that will take you back to the very first time you watched Spielberg’s classic movie.

And, of course, we get minifigs of the main cast members. The depictions of Sam Quint and Max Hooper in particular are bang-on.

You can either arrange the shark on the set’s wavy base, or lift it up on its own stand. There’s room for the three minifigs on the base of this stand too.

As this is quite a “bitty” set, LEGO just gives us the dimensions for the boat on the base. The LEGO take on the Orca at sea is 35 cm tall, 59 cm long and 20 cm wide.

The entire set is comprised of 1497 pieces and is, no surprise here, recommended for builders aged 18+. Jaws’s rating may have dropped down to a PG in the US and a 12A in the UK, but we think more kids are probably interested in a Mario set than this 1975 adaptation.

It’s clearly made to be presented on a shelf, and to that end it includes a sticker that attaches to the side of the base. It bears the classic Chief Brody line from the film, “you’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Other little details snagged from the film include an Amity island map, harpoon, spear and fishing rod.

This design is based on a submission to the LEGO Ideas platform, where any LEGO fan can post their own creation with the hope of it one day becoming a real set.

It’s from a 2022 submission by Diving Faces, although the final version tweaks the design to give it a little more character, and plays with scale a bit. This isn't the only Jaws set seen on LEGO Ideas either.

A remarkably similar design was posted on the platform in 2020, by a user named Lego_Pan_Brickworx. But that one didn’t pick up enough LEGO fan endorsements in time.

LEGO Ideas projects are considered to be made into official LEGO sets if they hit 10,000 endorsements, and the review process happens three times a year.

If your design is made into a “real” LEGO set, you’ll receive 1% of net sales, a credit and 10 complimentary sets.

LEGO’s Jaws set was announced on July 4, went on sale to LEGO Insiders on August 3, then to the general public on August 6. It’s available now for £129.99/$149.99.