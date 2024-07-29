This is the coolest Mario LEGO set to date

No one generation “owns” Mario. But if you are from the SNES era, LEGO has made a Mario set you won’t want to miss.

LEGO’s Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi is an ode to the Mario of the 1990 game for the SNES, Super Mario World.

This is pixel art in LEGO form, and it even moves. A handle on the back puts Yoshi through an animation cycle, with Mario’s cape bobbling along in the wind.

A second LEGO-based control on the back also fires out Yoshi’s tongue.

This is a LEGO set clearly made to grace the shelves of a millennial’s home. It’s set number 71438, and is already up for pre-order but won’t start shipping until October 1.

The cost? £114.99, or $129.99 for buyers in the US. There’s a limit on pre-orders, of two sets, because LEGO knows this one’s going to be popular.

1215 LEGO pieces make up this slice of Mario art. It sits around 40cm tall, is 26cm wide and 11cm deep. And we want one.

This set joins a handful of 18+ Mario LEGO sets. And alongside the NES console with a mini TV bearing a Mario level, it must have the most legit retro flavour of any of these sets to date.

It can also hook up with LEGO’s “interactive” Mario figures, which definitely aren’t primarily aimed at an 18+ audience.

An included Action Tag lets Interactive Mario, Luigi or Peach react to the set. Although we don’t know what they’ll do when interfacing with it just yet.

Have no idea what these Interactive Lego kits are? They were announced in 2020, and let you effectively make and play a Mario level, plonking the LEGO character along the course.

Compatible sets (71439, 71440, 71441) are currently listed as available from August 1.