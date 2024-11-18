Casio has made a ridiculous (and ridiculously cute) ring watch

No, we haven’t been getting creative with Photoshop, Casio really has made a ring that looks like, and functions as, one of its digital watches.

The Casio CRW-001-1JR Ring Watch is a dead ringer for one of the brand’s G-Shock watches, but it's tiny.

It’s around a tenth the size of an actual watch, is made of stainless steel, and weighs just 16g.

And, yes, you can use it to tell the time. At its centre is a legit display that can cycle between displaying the time, the date, and there’s a stopwatch function too. There’s even a front light, just like a real digital watch might have.

Three miniature buttons sit across the sides of its face, to control its various functions.

It’s the antithesis of the smart rings you may have heard about recently, like the Samsung Galaxy Ring or Oura Ring. You’re not going to be measuring your heart rate or monitoring sleep with a Casio CRW-001-1JR Ring Watch.

It’s kinda a gimmick, but one we imagine will sell out sharpish when it’s properly released, reportedly due in December. The bad news is all the marketing materials only refer to a Japanese release so far. It may not be too easy to get a hold of a Casio CRW-001-1JR Ring Watch elsewhere.

The ring is set to cost 19,800 yen, equivalent to around £100 or $130.

Casio has released another couple of waves of ring watches as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations this year, but these were non-functional designs. And, again, they were only released in Japan.

Those recreations include one of Casio’s classic digital watches and the classic calculator design we just heard is coming back to shop shelves.