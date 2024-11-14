Wristwatch exam cheats rejoice! The Casio Calculator Watch is back

Forget AI — the original exam cheat is back. Casio’s put together an all-new range of its iconic calculator watches, perfect for some old-school maths class subterfuge.

Though the Casio calculator watch line itself has a great and decades-long heritage stretching back to 1980, the new CA53WB-1B, CA53WB-1B and CA53WB-8B watches take their inspiration from an even older Casio device. They’re styled around the 1972 Casio Mini, the company’s first personal digital calculator.

Available in black, green and ivory colours, the new watches pop a calculator-style LCD above a full keypad, complete with the Casio Mini number font and grid line. A little red dot in the top right even mimics the old calculator’s power indicator.

Image Credit: Casio

You’ll get five years from the built-in battery — a touch more than your modern smartwatch manages — while the calculator function is also paired with dual time, stopwatch and alarm functions.

Now, we know they’re not a match for the complexity of a touchscreen smartwatch, and that you’d just as easily do your calculations on a smartphone app as these piddly little buttons.

But there’s still something devilish about secretly tapping away at your wrist — and the juvenile “5318008” upside down number trick still raises a smile.

On sale later this month, you can sign up for notifications from the Casio website for release date details. They’ll go on sale for $35.95, which converts to roughly £28.