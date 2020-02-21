Calling all sneakerheads! This book gives you a sneak peak inside the adidas archive

For some people, one pair of trainers is simply not enough - and it’s these trainer fans, we had in mind when we found this book by TASCHEN existed.

The German publishing house has just revealed a book dedicated to telling you the story behind your adidas trainers - including 357 shoe silhouettes.





Inside The adidas Archive: The Footwear Collection you’ll find designs of one-of-a-kind originals, vintage models and never-before-seen prototypes (that you’ll probably wish made the cut).





adidas Superstar, Supercolor Pack sneaker, released in 2015 in partnership with Pharrell. The wait is finally over! ‘The adidas Archive. The Footwear Collection’ is available to pre-order here: https://t.co/g1RD2wnF0K



The archive came to be after Founder Adolf Dassler and his brother Rudolf used to ask athletes to return their footwear when they were no longer needed to further their development.





Athletes still continue to do this to this day, and the adidas Archive is now one of the largest collections of sports goods in the world.





The book’s imagery is all provided by photographers Christian Habermeier and Sebastian Jäger who have been documenting ‘in extreme detail’ for years.





The adidas Archive: The Footwear Collection is available to pre-order now for £100 and will be shipped out next month.



