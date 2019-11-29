Best US Black Friday deals

We've spent a lot of time this week digging out the very best Black Friday deals in the UK. But we don't want our US readers to go without.

Below you'll find 20-plus of our favourite stateside Black Friday discounts.

There are phones, kitchen gadgets, streaming subscriptions, tablets, wearables and more. And we've dug into the deals of all the major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and more.



save $200 65-inch 4K TCL 6-series TV $699 Get a lot of TV for not a lot of cash. The 6-series from TCL is $200 off at Best Buy. It's a 65-inch TV with the Roku interface and HDR support. Buy now from Best Buy

save $35 Red Dead Redemption 2 $24.99 Most game prices drop like a stone after a few months. Not so with Red Dead Redemption 2, making this $35-off deal from Best Buy all the more important. It was many people's best game of 2018. Buy now from Best Buy

Save $105 Sennheiser HD 4.50 noise canceling headphones $79 Best Buy offers a huge discount on these Sennheiser headphones, over $100. They are a full-size pair with Bluetooth and active noise cancellation. All of the tech, less cost. Buy now from Best Buy

$25 off Amazon Echo Dot with clock $34.99 Amazon's latest Echo dot is perfect for the bedroom as there's a clock display under the grille. You could easily pay this much for a "dumb" bedside clock. Buy now from Amazon

save $30 Apple AirPods $129 Apple's own wireless earphones connect to an iPhone like no other, for the most seamless experience around. They usually cost quite a bit for their sound quality level, though, so this discount should tip a few of you over into a buy. Buy now from Amazon

just $1.99 Hulu subscription Sign up to awesome TV streaming service Hulu for $1.99 a month instead of the usual $5.99. That deal lasts for a full year too. Sign up now at Hulu

$80 off Apple iPad 10.2 $249.00 This is a stellar deal for an iPad, bringing the price down below that of many Android rivals. It's just like the old 9.7-inch iPad, but with a bigger screen so it fits the iPad keyboard accessory. Buy now from Amazon

$50 off Amazon Echo Show $79.99 Get a big-display smart screen for under $80. Watch video, get weather reports and chat to Alexa. Or just use your Show like a wireless speaker. Buy now from Amazon

$700 off Vizio 65" PX-Series TV $999.99 This XL-size deal bring the price of Vizio's 65-inch PX series TV to under $1000. It has 384 dimming zones for superior contrast and Quantum dot tech for rich colour. Buy now from Costco

Save $50 Fitbit Versa 2 $149.99 Get $50 off one of the most likeable smartwatches ever made. The Versa 2 lasts much longer than an Apple Watch and still looks great doing so. Buy now from Kohls

save $70 Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones $279.99 When someone asks for headphone advice, we tell them to buy this Sony pair 80% of the time. They sound great, are super-comfy and have superb noise cancellation. Now with over $70 off. Buy now from Amazon

30% off KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer $279.99 And the award for prettiest stand mixer goes to.... This piece of kitchen art is also a pro at making cakes. And you can get 30% off during Black Friday. Buy now from Bed Bath and Beyond

$170 off Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $129 These headphones have been bumped off the Beats top spot by the Solo Pros, but they are a ridiculously good buy at $129. They provide energy-packed sound and have a solid fit that's perfect for runners and the gym. Buy now from Target

75% off Skagen Hagen hybrid watch $39.99 One of Shortlist's Black Friday favourites, you can currently get 75% off a Skagen Hagen hybrid watch. It looks like a stylish analogue watch, but also tracks sleep, counts steps and alerts you when a notification arrives on your phone. Buy now from Skagen

save $870 HP Laptop 15T We're not sure you'll find a better deal for a straight-ahead do-it-all laptop. HP has several great deals, but you can get over $800 off this 15T model with a new 10th generation Intel CPU. Buy now from HP

$350 off Apple MacBook Air $649.99 How often do you see a MacBook for under $700? This MacBook Air may not have a Retina display or an app-melting CPU but it is still a great laptop. Buy now from Amazon

Half price Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker $49.99 It's a rice cooker. It's a pressure cooker, a steamer, slow cooker and more. Cook quicker, using less energy. And for Black Friday this Instant Pot is half price. Buy now from Walmart

$40 off Sonos One (gen 2) $159 The Sonos One is probably our favourite small wireless speaker of them all. It looks great, sounds great, is great. And you can now get $40 off from Amazon. Buy now from Amazon

$45 off Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $84.99 The Kindle is one of our favourite gadgets ever. You can get the Paperwhite for just $84.99, $45 below the normal price. It's water resistant, the screen is ultra-sharp and, as ever, means you no longer have to take a stack of paperbacks on holiday. Buy now from Amazon



