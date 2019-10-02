Best Playstation Store deals: Save up to 78% on these PS4 games

Everyone loves feeling smug when you buy something at half the price it should have been. It’s justified smugness - and it’s what keeps us searching for those major discounts after all.

And, boy, have we found some huge deals for you. The Playstation Store currently has some pretty good discounts on its PS4 games, so we've picked out some of the best to show you.

Plus, it’s the gold edition so it includes a season pass with 10 hours of extra gameplay. That means access to the Jack the Ripper campaign, the Last Maharaja mission pack, 'A Long Night' exclusive mission, the Streets of London gameplay pack and 500 Helix credits. We reckon the price is probably worth it for that alone.

Moving away from the world of Assassin’s Creed, you can save 60% on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition (which made our best PS4 games list so you know it’s a good’n). Usually £95.99, it’s now a more respectable £38.39. This edition includes the game, a Year 1 Pass, and additional digital content such as the Elite Agent and the Battleworn Secret Service packs.

Fancy something a little more silly? Why not pick up South Park: The Fractured but Whole for just £12.99. Yes, we know, it may not be the best game in the world and the storyline is a bit limited, but it now has a massive 72% off. We wouldn’t suggest getting it full price, but £12.99 is a pretty good deal for a game that makes you chuckle if nothing else.

They’re our picks but head over to the Playstation Store to see all the games on sale , but you better act fast though as all these deals end today (Wednesday) at midnight.

