Batman speaks! New teaser of The Batman revealed

Matt Reeves has been busy editing his latest opus The Batman and we are all going to hear and see a lot more about the superhero reboot in the coming days. That's because the DC Fandome is happening this weekend, which showcases some of the biggest movies to come out of from the comic-book kings.

The highlight of the show will undoubtedly be The Batman and to get everyone excited we finally have a clip of Robert Pattinson speaking in a rather gruff Batman voice.

The clip is short, really short. But we get a brilliant idea of the Batman we are getting and what kind of movie Matt Reeves is cooking up.

In the clip, we hear Pattinson say the rather ominous lines (about the Bat signal): "It's not just a signal, it's a warning." Yep, those crooks of Gotham City better watch out.

And if that wasn't enough excitement, Reeves also took to Twitter to show of a new image from the upcoming The Batman trailer. This is the first one that actually has a glimpse of light, with Batman overseeing Gotham City at dawn.

The Batman comes off the back of the recut Justice League but it is said to standalone from the rest of what we have seen so far from the DCU. Alongside Robert Pattinson we have Colin Farrell as the Penguin (albeit in a small role), Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the big bad, the Riddler.

We will see a new The Batman trailer 16 October, with the movie coming out 4 March 2022.