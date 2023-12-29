Batman Returns writer likens Tim Burton's Catwoman plans to hit Prime show

Batman Returns has long been hailed a cult classic, with the decidedly quirky 1992 American superhero film capturing the hearts of comic book fans the world over.

Now, the film's writer has revealed the epic plans director Tim Burton had in the pipeline for a DC Comics Catwoman spin-off - even likening them to one of Prime Video's biggest hits.

Speaking at a recent screening of the 90s blockbuster, Batman Returns writer Daniel Waters revealed the Hollywood director's grand plans for the Michelle Pfeiffer follow-up - and the plans sound just as dark and stylised as you might hope.

Comparing Burton's ideas to hit sci-fi series The Boys, the writer explains that the $18 million dollar concept never saw the light of day.

"It was The Boys before The Boys. But he got exhausted reading my script,” explains Waters.

According to the writer, Burton “wanted to do an $18 million black and white movie, like the original Cat People, of Selina just lowkey living in a small town.”





A tale of the legendary DC superhero vigilante, Batman Returns saw multi-millionaire Max Shreck and deformed crime overlord The Penguin join forces to gain power and control over Gotham City.

Describing his own ideas during the initial ideas phase of Catwoman, the writer describes the potential for a truly satirical take on the superhero genre.

The screenwriter also spoke of the backlash the film franchise has received from some fans when it comes to the warped backstory of The Penguin - and the pair's interpretation of the genre.

“The whole thing about Batman Returns is we got attacked by Batman fans because they thought, ‘This is only the second Batman movie, what the f*** are you doing? You’re already going off-road,” Waters said.

“Now there’s like 50 Batman movies, it’s like, ‘Hey. That was pretty interesting.'”

Batman and Batman Returns are available to watch on Prime Video now.