Apple TV Plus cancels one of its biggest shows

Apple’s string of TV Plus show cancellations continues with highly-rated musical comedy Schmigadoon.

Season three of Schmigadoon will not be made according to show co-creator Cinco Paul.

“I am sad to share we will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon!,”: Paul wrote on Twitter/X.

“The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life.”

It sounds like this one stung a bit. However, Cinco Paul seems to have a hope the show may be taken on elsewhere.

“The optimist in me is convinced this is not the end of Schnmigadoon… and maybe even a happy beginning,” he writes. However, the show’s chances of getting picked up by another streamer were probably stronger a few years ago, when streamers’ coffers weren’t quite so strained. Could Cinco Paul already be in talks with another streamer like Peacock or Hulu? No idea.

There are currently two seasons of Schmigadoon, the last episode of which was broadcast in May 2023.

The show won Cinco Paul an Emmy in 2022 for the song Corn Puddin’, which picked up the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics award. It also received even better reviews for its second season than its first, averaging a superb 87% on Metacritic versus 74% for season one. Seeing a show on this trajectory get canned is always disappointing.

In recent times we’ve seen more news about Netflix cancelling shows than Apple TV Plus, but this may just be down to the greater Netflix audience creating more noise, as Apple did cancel a bunch of shows last year.

Apple TV Plus cancellations in 2023 include The Problem with Jon Stewart, City on Fire, The Afterparty, Truth be Told, Dear Edward, Amber Brown, Mosquito Coast High Desert, Suspicion and Monster Factory.