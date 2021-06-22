25 best Amazon Prime Deals still available - get them while they are still here!

Amazon Prime Day is nearing its end for another year and if you have yet to buy something then we have added the 25 best Amazon Prime Day deals that we have seen - from tech to booze, these are our favourite deals available.

The following deals are for those in the UK - if you want US deals, then head to our best Amazon Prime US deals page.

Hope you find something you like and if you want even more deals, then head to our massive Amazon Prime Day hub.

50% off! All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) £24.99 - Was £49.99 It's a whopping 50% off the spherical Echo Dot 4th gen. We've tried it and it's a great little speaker - especially at this price. View on Amazon now

Save 29% Echo Show 8 (2021 ediiton) £84.99 - was £119.99 This is the very latest - 2021 edition - Echo Show 8, which means you get an HD display and a 13mp camera to play with. With an almost 30% saving, it's never been cheaper. View now at Amazon

58% off Echo Buds £49.99 - was £119.99 The chunky alternative to Apple's Airpods, the Echo buds are on the bulky side - as is the case - but they offer good sound, decent battery life and have Alexa bullt in - which is super cool. They're also under £50, which is a brilliant price. View now at Amazon

SAVE £63 (70%) FIFA 21 Ultimate for Xbox One (Includes Series X Digital Upgrade) £26.99 - WAS £89.99 The most intelligent FIFA gameplay to date, FIFA 21 raises players’ intelligence and decision-making to new levels - oh, and there's currently a massive £63 off its regular price. Buy now from Amazon

£23.00 (33%) Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure £46.99 - WAS £69.99 GROGU! This brilliant replica of Baby Yoda is discounted right now and, we aren't going to lie, it's currently in our own Amazon basket. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £47 (78%) Doom Eternal for PS4 £12.99 - WAS £59.99 With a massive saving of 78% off this Doom Eternal game for PS4, do we really need to convince you? Rip and tear your way across dimensions with this immersive gaming experience, now for only £12.99. Buy now from Amazon

34% off Auchentoshan 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £25 - was £38 A single malt Scotch whisky, matured for 12 years in North American bourbon oak casks with an added hint of sherry-matured malt. View now at Amazon

SAVE £36 (62%) Watch Dogs Legion for PS5 £21.99 - WAS £59.99 An open-world game set in the heart of London, there are currently massive savings to be had on Watch Dogs for PS5, with £36 off its regular price. Buy now from Amazon

Save 36% Aviation American Gin, 700ml £22.99 - was £35.95 A careful blend of flavours gives Aviation Gin a unique flavour, earthy and floral with a hint of spice. This is the lowest we've seen Amazon sell it for, so grab it while you can. View now at Amazon

Save 29% No.3 London Dry Gin, 70cl £26 - was £36.50 Awarded World's Best Gin four times, No.3 London Dry is a refreshing balance of juniper, citrus and spice, and it hasn't been priced this low since November last year. View now at Amazon

SAVE £59.60 (40%) NuraLoop Headphones £89.40 - WAS £149.00 The biggest discount Nura has ever had on these NuraLoop headphones, you can now save over £50 on their regular price. Described as 'self-learning', these headphone adapt to match your hearing in under a minute by monitoring otoacoustic emissions. Buy now from Amazon

Save 33% Plymouth Navy Strength Dry Gin, 70cl £25.99 - Was £38,83 Another strong deal. Plymouth Gin makes a great G&T and this is the lowest Amazon have sold it for in a good while. View now at Amazon

20% off Maker's Mark 46 Kentucky Bourbon Whisky, 70cl £28 - was £35.18 A bolder, more complex version of Maker's Mark, the 46 edition is matured for longer with oak staves to add a toasted flavour. A good price. View now at Amazon

SAVE £20 (17%) Melomania 1+ true wireless headphones £99.95 - WAS £199.95 Cambridge Audio’s latest in-ear headphones are already discounted. These Melomania 1+ earbuds currently have £20 sliced off their regular price. Combining app control, customisable EQ settings and an innovative High Performance Audio Mode, these buds offer a great listening experience. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £132 (40%) Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones £198 - WAS £330 With a 30 hour battery life and industry-leading noise cancellation thanks to the built-in QN1 chip, this pair of Sony headphones currently have an impressive 40% off their regular price. Now under £200, they also feature optimised to support both Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy now from Amazon

save £50.99 (28%) Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds £129.00 - WAS £179.00 Save 28% on these Jabra earbuds, now with £50 off - oh, and they come complete with ANC. With an IP57 rating meaning they're waterproof and featuring up to 24 hours of charge (with ANC on) thanks to their charging case, there's no better reason to snap these buds up. Buy now from Amazon

£32.99 (31%) off! Philips Hue starter kit £73.99 - WAS £106 This Philips Hue starter kit comes with: Smart Bulb 3X Pack LED [B22 Bayonet Cap] and includes the all-important Hue Bridge. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy now at Amazon

Hive Light Dimmable £12.49 - WAS £19.99 This Hive Light Dimmable screw is a decent price right now, given that each bulb is usually about £20. This works with Alexa and can be controlled through the Hive app. Buy now at Amazon

Save £30 (25%) Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit £89.99 - WAS £119 We are big fans of Nanoleaf and this is a great, discounted way to get the smart lights in your home. They work with Alexa and have thousands of different modes. Buy now at Amazon

SAVE £55! Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021) £179.99 - WAS £124.99 We can't quite believe this one has been discounted. It is the brand-new Fire HD tablet from Amazon, offering a 10.1-inch screen, 64GB of storage and Alexa on board. This is really cheap for what is a decent tablet. Buy now from Amazon

£22 off! SanDisk Ultra 256 GB microSDXC Memory Card £26.99 - WAS £ £48.99 This is a great price for a microSDXC Memory Card, given it's nearly 50% off. If your phones has external storage, the you need this card. It's great for the Switch, too. Buy now at Amazon

£60 off! Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £29.99 - WAS £89.99 This one is an absolute steal, usually £90 and reduced to just £30, you get a lot of speaker for the money here. This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, so an essential buy; Buy now at Amazon

Save £125! Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 £294 - WAS £419 Third times the charm for this rather charming smartwatch from Samsung. Packed with all you need for fitness and more, this is one of the best smartwatches around - especially at this price. Buy now from Amazon

Save £50! Garmin Forerunner 45S £109.99 - WAS £159.99 One of the best budget smartwatches has just gotten cheaper with £50 off. This is a great price for a watch that offers GPS and activity tracking - now at 30% off! Buy now from Amazon