Amazon Prime Day US 2020: The top 20 deals available right now

Prime Day is finally here, the time of year when Amazon try and coax you into a Prime subscription by waving some of the best offers of the year in you face. (Yup, it worked for us too.)

The deals are now live and there are some very good ones indeed, including some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon devices, including the Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, plus a host of other brilliant offers on a whole range of products.

Below, you'll find our hand-picked selection of the 20 best deals available right now. There's a heavy tech leaning towards Amazon's offering this year, which is just fine by us.

Save 62% Echo Dot 3rd Gen $18 - was $49 The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is a great little smart speaker and today you can pick one up for just $18.99. That's an amazing saving for a device that usually costs nearly $50. View now at Amazon

Save 28% Apple AirPods with Charging Case $114.99 - was $124.99 We're hoping an offer on the Pros might pop up later, but for now this is a great deal on a pair of AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still awesome, and now they're 28% off. View now at Amazon

Save 50% Amazon Echo Show 5 $44.99 - was $89.99 The lowest price ever for the Echo Show 5. This smart speaker is ideal for the bedside table or the kitchen, and features a 5 inch screen. View now at Amazon

Save 50% Echo Show 8 $64.99 - was $129.99 The big screen version of the Echo Show is also a massive 50% off today. That extra screen real estate makes a difference and at this price this may be the best choice for you. View now at Amazon

Save 61% All-new Ring Video Doorbell & Echo Dot $69.99 - was £139.98 This is a great offer, bundling a Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot, so you can shout at whoever is trying to steal your Amazon packages using the dot! It's a huge saving for two great devices. View now at Amazon

Save 50% Kindle Paperwhite $79.99 - was $129.99 The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers you can buy. Already good value, with 50% off, this is a no-brainer. View now at Amazon

Save 33% Fire TV Cube $79.99 - was $119.99 It's $40 off the Fire TV Cube in the sale. With Alexa built in and 4K UHD streaming, this device has plenty to offer. View now at Amazon

Save 38% Echo Buds $79.99 - was $129.99 They're a little on the chunky side, but we're rather fond of our Echo Buds. There's something satisfying about asking Alexa to play your favourite playlists without lifting a finger. With a $50 saving, this is a great deal. View now at Amazon

Save 60% Echo Flex $9.99 - was $24.99 The Echo Flex lets you plug voice control into any room so you can ask Alexa the basics - weather, timers, lights, etc. The speaker isn't ideal for music, but if you want Alexa in every room, here's your solution. View now at Amazon

Save 33% Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" 32 GB Wifi $99.99 - was $149.99 The Galaxy Tab A 8 is one of Prime Day's better tablet offers. This device comes with expandable storage and doesn't have a huge bezel. As far as we can see, this is the cheapest Amazon have ever sold it for. View now at Amazon

Save 43% Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones $199 - was $359 This is quite the saving on one of the best pairs of headphones around. The noise cancelling on these is out of this world. View now at Amazon

Save 30% Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones $174.95 - was $249.95 With Apple's H1 Headhone chip, these beats offer 9 hours of playback time and are sweat resistant, so ideal for running in. Available in a range of colors, too. View now at Amazon

Save 44% Google Pixel 4 (64GB) Unlocked $449 - was $741.98 This is a great 44% saving on the Pixel 4 from Google. It comes unlocked, so you're not tied to any cell network and it's also available in the 128GB version. View now at Amazon

Save 43% Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch $199.99 - was $349.99 The Vivoactive 4 is feature packed. It tracks just about everything, including your sleep and it's a great looking device, too. Today it's $150 off in the sale. View now at Amazon

Save 20% ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2 in 1 Laptop $399.99 - was $499.99 With $100 off, this is a good saving and maybe the best Chomebook deal available on Prime Day. It's a great looking laptop, that folds back on itself to be used as a tablet. View now at Amazon

Save 58% Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $49.94 - was $119.95 Is there anything this thing won't cook? Rice, cake, yoghurt, eggs. It'll slow cook, pressure cook, steam, warm and sterilze. And it's $69 off in the sale. View now at Amazon

Save 38% iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $199.99 - was $299.99 This is a decent saving on the Roomba 692 model. It's self charging, with a three stage cleaning system, and it's $100 off in the sale. View now at Amazon

Save 40% The Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker $119 - was $199 With 360 degree coverage and up to 12 hours of play time, this is a portable speaker that means business. It's 40% off in the sale, which is a saving of $80. View now at Amazon

Save $17 Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand $12.73 - was $29.99 Note, this is a short-lived deal, so there's only today to take advantage of this offer that saves you $17 on an Anker charger. Works with most fast-charging phones and looks way cooler than a little plastic disc on your desk. View now at Amazon