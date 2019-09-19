10 huge Amazon device deals: get up to 55% off an Echo Dot and more

Everyone loves a bargain. It's pretty much a fact - alongside the grass being green and the British adoration of queueing - which is precisely why we try our hardest to give you the most thorough deals round-ups the internet has to offer. Today is no exception. Why? Because Amazon are currently discounting many of its biggest-selling Certified Refurbished products.

But what does that mean, I hear you cry. A Certified Refurbished device, according to Amazon, is a pre-owned device that has been refurbished and tested to ensure it both looks and works just like a brand new device. It even comes complete with a one-year warranty, so there's no need to lose sleep over it - quality is guaranteed.



And the best part? The offers run until 30 September, so you've got plenty of time to get your mitts on some of the best Amazon gadgets around - from the Echo Show to the Amazon Fire HD8.

If you need to know more about some of the devices of offer, then head to our best Amazon Echo guide.

\ 37% off Amazon Echo £49.99 The must-have hands-free home speaker, the Amazon Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service in order to answer your every question, play music and update you on whether you're likely to get caught in a downpour if you leave the house in the next hour. Normally priced at £79.99, Amazon is now offering certified refurbished Amazon Echos for as little as £49.99. View now in Amazon

\ 44% off Amazon Echo Dot £24.99 The third-generation device packs all the handiest features of the Amazon Echo into one, small package. Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot usually costs £44.99, but Amazon are currently offering £20 off this nifty little home gadget. View now in Amazon