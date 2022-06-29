All change! Netflix reveals its new number one movie and TV show

If there's one thing Netflix is good at right now, it is the quantity of movies and shows that land on the service on a weekly basis.

Such a packed release schedule does mean that there are a lot of new things vying for the top spot and, as this week's new number ones show, the quality always varies.

Given Stranger Things has dominated the charts since the release of the fourth season, it was great to see a new number one TV show this week. It was always going to be between two shows: The Umbrella Academy: S3 and Money Heist spin-off, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

In the end, it is the third season of The Umbrella Academy which has taken the number one crown, according to Flix Patrol, and the critics agree that this season is the best yet for the unpredictable yet brilliant superhero show. It's so good, it's in our best Netflix shows guide.

It's a shame for Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. The spin-off is in second place and is tracking week-on-week similar numbers to Stranger Things.

This will, of course, change next week as the last two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things will be available to stream from Friday, which is likely to give the show another viewer jolt.

Meant for the big screen

And now for the new number-one Netflix movie. Well, it's a tried-and-tested formula for Netflix that has won out yet again. Back in 2020, Sony scrapped the idea of bringing its latest movie The Man From Toronto to the big screen, give the Covid situation.

This meant The Man From Toronto was on the look for a new distributer and that turned out to be Netflix, which has been keeping this one on ice for over a year now.

It's finally out and is an action0comedy starring Kevin Hart who, through mistaken identity, finds himself embroiled in an assassination plot with the not-very-Canadian Woody Harrelson as snarling assassin Man from Toronto.

Critics have not been kind: with a Rotten Tomatoes score of a low 28%, this is one that certainly won't be added to our best movies on Netflix list.

This hasn't stopped Netflix viewers bumping it to the top spot, though, with three other Netflix-owned movies behind it: Love & Gelato; Hustle; and last week's number one, Spiderhead.

Given Disney Plus has recently had Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness land on its service, Apple TV Plus recently started streaming Sundance darling Cha Cha Real Smooth and Prime Video has House Of Gucci as an Amazon streaming exclusive (in the UK at least), Netflix is certainly not winning in the quality stakes with its movies right now.

That said, it's stack-'em-high, release-'em-quick approach to what are forgettable movies does seem to be working for the streaming giant.