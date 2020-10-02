The DrinkList: all the gin, whisky and beer news you need to know

Welcome to the DrinkList, a place where we round-up some of our favourite bits of recent booze news. Here you’ll get up to date with all the biggest launches from the world of whisky, gin, beer and beyond.

Whether it’s a new blend, a redesign or a craft ale that’s caught our eye, we will let you know about it here.

As you (probably) already know, ShortList has been sampling the best drinks the world has had to offer for some time now, so if you are looking for a new tipple, then head to our best-of lists below.

Benromach’s new look goes global, 21-Year-Old whisky revealed



Benromach has been busy of late, launching its new-look core range - this includes a fancy new design for its 10 Year Old, 15 Year Old and 2009 Cask Strength Vintage. This new ook was unveiled in June now the bottles are just starting to hit the shelves.

To celebrate, a new Benromach 21 Year Old will be available at selected retailers worldwide from mid-October. Head to its website for more information.

The Benromach 21 Year Old is priced at £129.99 (pricing may vary elsewhere).

Glenlivet packs a punch with its Caribbean Reserve range

Glenlivet has revealed its Caribbean Reserve, which it says combines whisky’s traditional Scottish heritage with the flavour and soul of the Caribbean

It’s been selectively finished in rum barrels which is said to create a bold, sweet and tropical end-result. Tasting notes include caramel toffee, mandarin and orange, vanilla and honeydew melon, with a nose of pear and red apple.

The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve is available now for £38.59.

Last chance to get your Virtual Whisky Show tasting packs

The Whisky Exchange Virtual Whisky Show is happening 2-9 October and there are still whisky packs available to purchase. The line-up of the show is impressive and there are 72 packs available.

In total there were be 100 masterclasses and 60 exhibitors. Packs include the The Johnnie Walker Luxury Family Tasting (£99.95) which includes a dram of Johnnie Walker Blue Label King George V (a full bottle retails at £527).

Head to the Whisky Show website for more information.

Mr Black has a limited edition coffee liqueur

World Coffee Day may have been and gone, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get yourself a bottle of Mr Black’s new limited edition coffee liqueur. It’s called the Single Origin Ethiopia there will only be 100 bottles for UK consumers to buy, so if you want one then get in there quick.

The Single Origin Ethiopia “honours Ethiopian coffee and heritage and offers an extraordinary coffee liqueur filled with wonderful brightness and flavour”.

Mr Black is working with Project Origin on the bottle, a charity which supports the coffee farms and gets money back into local communities, through funding schools or day care centres and building fences and toilet blocks.

Head to Mr Black for more information.

Tobermory 23 Year Old Oroloso Cask Finish unveiled



The Tobermory Distillery has taken the wrapper off of its Tobermory 23-Year Old Oroloso Cask Finish (46.3% ABV, RSP £320). This, according to Tobermory, is “a beautiful deep-gold sherried single malt that will join the distillery’s core malt range”.

It’s based on the 15-year-old liquid, but the Tobermory 23 Year Old has spent more time resting in Oloroso casks at the distillery which means a much fuller-flavoured whisky.

To commemorate its time on the Isle of Mull, the distillery has collaborated with Mull Silver and Goldsmith, on a one-of-a-kind sterling silver and gold quaich which will be auctioned alongside the new bottle in the coming months. Silver is a traditional 23rd anniversary gift, and the gold coating signifies the deep liquid-gold of the exquisite 23 year old malt.

Head to Tobermory’s site for more information.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey teams up with BirdLife

Well, this sounds like a match made in heaven. Redbreast Irish Whiskey has teamed up with leading bird conservation charity, BirdLife International, to support the organisation on its mission to keep the common bird common.

Part of the partnership means that Redbreast Irish Whiskey will raise funds, help to conserve and restore bird habitats, and support BirdLife International in its quest in its bird monitoring.

To celebrate the announcement, Redbreast Irish Whiskey has unveiled Robin Redbreast, a “playful and engaging evolution” of its iconic symbol.

12 Year Old Sherry Cask Select Highland Single Malt joins the Dalmore line-up





Dalmore has added to its Principal Collection with the 12 Year Old Sherry Cask Select Highland Single Malt. Available at The Whisky Shop, the whisky has notes of caramelised orange, ginger and sultanas. Taste wise you have dark chocolate, crushed almonds and cinnamon. The finish is said to be mango and lemons.

The Dalmore 12 Year Old Sherry Cask Select is available to purchase in the UK exclusively from The Whisky Shop, costing £72.

Campari gets arty

Campari has revealed the Campari Art Pack. This is a 70cl bottle of Campari, which somes with a limited-edition poster by Futurism artist, Fortunato Depero. The exclusive, collectible Art Pack will be available first at Waitrose then other places later on.

Gin tasting is now a game

A new Gin Tasting Game has been revealed by Gourmet Games which is said to provide everything you need to host your very own gin tasting event. Packs include myriad 50ml bottles of gin, tasting cards, quizzes, recipes and more.

The Medium Gin Game costs £40.

Masons of Yorkshire reveals Orange And Lime leaf gin

Masons of Yorkshire is here to give your your G&T a refresh, with its latest Orange & Lime Leaf gin. This one is a classic London dry gin layered with citrus flavours. This isn’t the first time Masons of Yorkshire has experimented with gin flavours - the company has launched Pear & Pink Peppercorn and English Lavender in the past.

Masons of Yorkshire Orange & Lime Leaf Gin is available from its official site for £30.

Beer advent calendars are now available

Both Honest Brew and BrewDog have revealed their Christmas advent calendars. The Honest Brew one is available to pre-order for £64.90 and features 24 beers in 13 different styles from breweries across the UK and Europe and 12 exclusives from some of HonestBrew’s favourite breweries.

BrewDog’s advent calendar is available now and has 24 craft beers, including 15 all new beers from 2020 - including SnowBall and Elvis Hammer. This one will cost £49.50.

Signature Brew is offering Christmas in a box

Walthamstow brewery, Signature Brew has created the Christmas Pub in a Box (which costs from £25 to £60), and the idea is that you get everything you need for that Christmas pub feeling at home. It includes: Christmas Snacks, beer mats, playlists, Christmas quizzes and, of course, beer.

Siren Craft Brew is doing a similar thing, offering up your own makeshift pub setup with overnight delivery of its beers, as well as a range of Siren-branded beer glasses, beer mats and bar snacks. Head to Siren’s site to see what’s on offer.

But before Christmas, there’s Honest Brew’s Oktoberfest pack

Oktoberfest being cancelled irked Beer Hawk enough that it has created its own Oktoberfest party pack. In it you get: 8 x Spaten Oktoberfest 500ml, 8 x Lowenbrau Oktoberfest 500ml, 1 x Spaten Oktoberfest Stein, 1 x Lowenbrau Oktoberfest Stein, 2 x Beer Hawk Oktoberfest T-Shirts (Large), 2 x Beer Hawk Beer Mats and it costs £55.

Head to its site for more information.

Beavertown’s Lazer Crush is set to be your new AF crush

Beavertown Brewer has revealed that it has joined the alcohol-free market with the newest edition to its portfolio, Lazer Crush. This is a hoppy IPA that hits you with mango, sweet orange, zesty citrus and grapefruit bitterness. It comes in at just 0.3ABV and is just £1.60 a can and a mere 83 calories a pop.

Head to its official site for more information.