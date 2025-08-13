Scotland’s smallest whisky-making region releases a brand new 12-year-old expression

Scotland is pretty famous for its whiskies, but you may not have known that Campbeltown - a town in West Scotland - was once the Victorian whisky capital of the world. There’s something to whip out at the next pub quiz.

Glen Scotia, a traditional Scotch whisky producer based in Campbeltown, already has a pretty solid range of quality single malts, but has just unveiled its latest addition to the family.

The new Glen Scotia whisky is a 12-year-old single malt, which is marked to become their new flagship whisky, alongside their existing 10, 15, 18, and 25-year-old expressions. Basically, their range is similar to David Tennant’s children.

Glen Scotia 12 Year Old - A beautifully rich single malt aged for 12 years in ex bourbon barrels.

The whisky itself is fully matured in first-fill bourbon casks, bringing depth and richness to the liquid. But, it wouldn’t really be a proper coastal Scotch whisky without the touch of fresh sea air, caramelised sugar and warm, toasted oak. Alongside those classic Glen Scotia notes is a honeyed vanilla, a hint of tropical fruits and a tang of citrus.

Overall, you get a warming whisky, with a long finish thanks to the hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. It will be the perfect September whisky, capturing a taste of summer but warming into a mellow, amber autumn.

Similar to the likes of Talisker, Glen Scotia's whiskies hold a touch of maritime influence, capturing coastal air and its nautical history.

It’s bottled at 46% ABV and is non-chill filtered, which you’d sort of expect for a whisky with a deep colour. It’s retailing at £45 and is available exclusively through glenscotia.com and The Whisky Shop.