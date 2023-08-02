Adidas relaunch Kobe Bryant's signature Crazy 8 trainer after 30 years

When you think of classic basketball sneakers, Kobe Bryant's signature Adidas Crazy 8s rank up their with the likes of Nike's original Air Jordans and the LeBron Zoom.

It's a classic silhouette that set the trainer market alight - which is precisely why news of the Crazy 8s re-release after three decades has caught our attention.

Set to launch in a classic ‘Core Black’ colour palette, accents of 'Cloud White' will highlight this fetching high-top design.







As yet, little more is known about the relaunched design, with Adidas keeping things under wraps. It is, however, believed the sneakers look set to drop in selected markets worldwide in the next couple of months.

The latest incarnation of the Crazy 8 - formerly known as the KB8, feature the classic 3-stripe design synonymous with Adidas.

Combining street-style and sporting practicality, each pair is a blend of leather, suede, and mesh uppers.

Plus, let's not forget the new addition of Adidas' classic Trefoil logo, which can be seen embroidered on the side and the tongue.

Footwear fans will also spot the addition of the "Feet You Wear" logo embroidered at the base of the tongue.



A favourite among fans of the late US basketball star, the Crazy 8 marked Bryant's first collaboration with the German footwear giant.





A silhouette-bending design, the kicks were first launched back in 1997, with Adidas now looking to reignite the hype once again.

It's the latest re-release by Adidas, who dropped a reworked version of Bryant's Crazy 1 Signature last month, introducing the all-new Crazy Infinity silhouette.

As yet the UK price point for the Crazy 8 remains unknown, however, it's a sure bet the sneaker will go fast whatever the price tag.

Currently available overseas, including in Adidas Hong Kong, stay tuned for news of the UK release.