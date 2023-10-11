20 amazing deals in Amazon's huge October sale

You know who is a big deal? Well, Amazon is thanks to its Prime Big Deals sales extravaganza. There's just one day left in Amazon's big October sales event which sees the shopping giant offer thousands of deals to Prime members.

That's right: if you're a member of Amazon Prime, then you can take advantage of these great savings, the best of which we've detailed below.

And if you're not a Prime member? Don't worry - you can simply sign up for the 30 day trial, grab the deals you're interested in, then cancel before you're charged.

There are some fantastic deals to take advantage of and we've done the hard work for you, finding 21 of the very best.

Also, if you are looking for gin or whisky deals specifically, then head to our guides below...

1. Tanqueray London Dry Gin - 24% off!

A fantastic gin to make a gin and tonic with, Tanqueray London Dry is as smooth as they come thanks to being distilled four times. And the bottle is shaped like a cocktail shaker, too. Which does nothing for the liquid inside but looks cool on a shelf!



Buy Now: Tanqueray London Dry Gin - £22 - Was £29 (24% off)

2. Echo Dot Kids - 58% off!

This is a superb deal, with the Echo Dot Kids better than half price right now. This is a gated Alexa experience, so your child can use the voice assistant safely. It comes with a year's worth of Alexa Kids which is packed with games and audiobooks and it looks great, too.



Buy Now: Echo Dot Kids - £26.99 - Was £64.99 (58% off)

3. LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf - 28% off!

There are a number of LEGO discounts on Prime right now, but this is definitely one of our favourites - a faithful brick by brick recreation of everyone's favourite house elf, complete with Tom Riddle's diary and a floating pudding.



Buy Now: LEGO Dobby the House-Elf - £17.99 - Was: £24.99 (28% off)



4. Save up to 15% on physical Gift Cards





This is a bit like free money. Buy any of the discounted gift cards right now and you get 15% off. So, you get a £25 Vue cinema card for just £21.25! There are plenty to choose from, so get stocking up on those stocking fillers.



Buy Now: Save up to 15% on physical Gift Cards



5. Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky - 44% off!





There's a whopping 44% off of this whisky right now. It has notes of fresh citrus and it's even recommended that you add a squeeze of fresh lime and some ginger ale for a long serve. We'll be having it neat, thanks to this neat deal.



Buy Now: Talisker Skye Whisky - £27 - Was: £48 (44% off)



6. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 - 29% off!

We love - and still use - the first generation of the A1, the most stylish portable speaker you will ever see. With 29% off you get all the B&O design smarts for a cheaper price, plus a durable speaker that has 18 hours' battery life and a huge sound.



Buy Now: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 - £169 - Was £239 (29% off)



7. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II - 29% off!



There are some fantastic Bose deals on Prime Big Deals Day right now. We love these Earbuds II, though, especially at this price. Bose boasts they are the world's best noise-cancelling in-ears and it's hard to argue, given their sound expertise.

Buy Now: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II - £189 - WAS: £279.95 (Save 29%)

8. NUTRiBULLET 600 Series - 29% off!

Any Amazon deals day comes with a barrage of blender discounts. This is one of the best we've seen, with the NUTRiBULLET 600 Series offering a powerful 600W motor that blitz's any veg or fruit you throw at it.

Buy Now: NUTRiBULLET 600 Series - £49.99 - Was: £69.99 (Save 29%)



9. Marvel Brain Games - Just £2.40!

A perfect cheap gift for someone, this Marvel activity book was £6.99 and now just £2.40. For that you get 100 word, logic, number, memory and picture puzzles - all based around popular Marvel characters, such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Black Panther.

Buy Now: Marvel Brain Game - £2.40 - Was: £6.99

10. WD_BLACK PS5 1TB SSD - 52% off





If, like us, you are forever hot swapping your games on the PS5 as there just isn't enough disc space - seriously, who made games to be 100GB?! - then you definitely need this. It's an additional 1TB of storage space that's easy to install and built specifically to be used in PlayStation's latest and greatest console.

Buy Now: WD_BLACK PS5 1TB SSD - £87 - Was: £179.99 - 52% off

11. Amazon Echo Pop - £27 off







This compact Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa features a full sound that's great for bedrooms, small spaces and the like - and all the Alexa smarts you can shake a stick at. It's Amazon's most colourful Echo yet, with four styles to choose from.

Buy Now: Amazon Echo Pop - £17:99 - Was £44.99 (27% off)

12. Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Whisky - 26% off





Buy Now: Old Pulteney 12 Years Old - £22.10 - Was £30 (26% off) This Old Pulteney has been our go-to everyday whisky for some time now. The maritime notes really come through on this one, with salt and sherry tastes making for a lovely smooth dream dram. To get this one under £25 is a steal!

13. Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush - 50% off

Electric toothbrushes and Prime Day are always a perfect pairing. The Oral-B Pro 3 comes with a travel case, has 3 cleaning modes and a pressure mode means that it is kind on gums. At this price, it's kind on your wallet, too.



Buy Now: Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush - £50 - Was: £100 (50% off)

14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 47% off

One of the very best games of the year and certainly a contender for the best Star Wars game, this next-gen masterpiece continues Cal’s journey. This time around, though, he has the powers of a Jedi and that makes the game A LOT of fun.



Buy Now: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £37.04 - Was £69.99 (47% off)



15. Roku Gin - 34% off

There's a reason Roku Gin has been in our best gin list for years: it's an easy to drink, original-tasting gin which is packed with six distinctive Japanese botanicals, including the scent of cherry blossoms. Lovely stuff.



Buy Now: Roku Gin - £21.85 - Was: £33 (34% off)



16. Monopoly Super Mario Edition - 43% off

The classic Monopoly game is given a videogame spin, in this Super Mario Edition. Hasbro really has made something special here, a game that will appeal to Mario die hards but still retaining what makes the original Monopoly so special (and competitive).



Buy Now: Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition - £19.99 - Was £34.99 (43% off)



17. Bose QuietComfort 45 - 38% off

Simply one of the best noice-cancelling headphones you can buy. Bose took a while to revamp its QuietComfort range but it was certainly worth the wait with these - and now the price is just right, too.

Buy Now: Bose QuietComfort 45 - £199 - WAS: £319.95 (Save 38%)

18. Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine - 34% off

The Nespresso Vertuo Next has been a mainstay in our office for some time now, making great coffee without any of the mess. This price is the same as Prime Day earlier in the year, so if you missed this coffee bargain, now is your chance to grab a bargain.

Buy Now: Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine - £64.99 - Was: £95 (Save 34%)

19. LEGO Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum - 26% off

Everyone loves a big LEGO set and that's certainly what this in, comprised of 2708 pieces, three floors and eight Minifigures, including Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. This one is a must for Marvel fans, big and small.

Buy Now: Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum - £158.99 - Was: £214.99 (26% off)

20. Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Starter Kit - 30% off

If you are yet to delve into the wonderful world of smartlights, then we recommend a Nanoleaf starter kit. They adorn the walls of many an influencer the world over and for good reason: they look really cool! And are much cooler, thanks to this huge discount.