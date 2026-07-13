System of a Down play London: Stage times, last minute tickets, support bands and more

It has been almost a decade since System of a Down played in London. But this week they return, with some of the biggest concerts of their career.

System of a Down play two nights at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this week, on 13th and 15th July.

The venue has capacity for up to 65,000, but the band seemingly had no trouble selling out of the most desirable standing tickets for the first show. And reports from the band’s early tour concerts in Europe suggest this is not one to miss.

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Important venue rules

Like so many venues, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium’s line on bags is you cannot bring in something larger than A4 size — 30cm x 21cm.

Sometimes the security staff will be a little looser on these rules, but do not go bringing some giant hiking bag. You’ll be asked to leave it in a nearby bag drop facility.

Other notable rules include that you can’t bring in any food, drink or even empty bottles. Despite the heatwave, the current plan is to make you buy water, and whatever else you might want or need, from inside the venue.

Selfie sticks, GoPros and other camera gear that might be construed as “professional” is not allowed either.

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Last-minute tickets

At the time of writing, a limited but substantial number of tickets are available direct through Ticketmaster. And it’s not just resale tickets there either.

For the 13th July show floor tickets are limited to resale, but a smattering of tickets across the seated sections are available — both original release and resale.

It is also worth checking out the third-party resale sites too, including Twickets, Ticketswap and Tixel. There’s been no official partner embargo with this one, and you may be able to pick up better seats at one of those portals.

We’re yet to see any super-low-price tickets for either date. But we suggest setting up an alert at those resale sites as late-stage bargains are pretty common even for hot gigs like this one.

If you want something a bit more bougie, VIP hospitality tickets and suite bookings are still available for tonight's show via Seat Unique.

Support acts

We get two classic support bands for these UK gigs, and one of them could sell out huge venues in their own right.

There’s Acid Bath first on stage, followed by the mighty Queens of the Stone Age.

Acid Bath are considered one of the progenitors of Doom Metal, and actually predate either of the two other bands, having formed in the early 90s. They reformed in 2024, though, after a long hiatus.

Queens of the Stone Age need no introduction, and among many will no doubt be considered System of a Down’s equals — although the latter have sold a stack more records in the US.

Stage times

Doors open at 5pm, while Acid Bath will play at 6pm.

Queens of the Stone Age go on stage at 7pm, while System of a Down are on at 8:30pm. Curfew is at 10:30pm, giving scope for an up-to two-hour set.

Expected set list

System of a Down have not revealed their set list for these gigs, but the recent European shows give us a sound idea of what to expect.

There are — no surprise given the band’s often quickfire songs — there's a lot of titles on the list for this one. Here is what was played at System of a Down’s recent Dusseldorf concert:

Soldier Side - Intro B.Y.O.B. Suite-Pee Chic 'N' Stu Prison Song Violent Pornography Aerials I-E-A-I-A-I-O Innervision Darts Genocidal Humanoidz Needles Deer Dance Radio/Video Dreaming Hypnotize ATWA Bounce Suggestions Psycho Chop Suey! Lonely Day Lost in Hollywood Tentative Spiders Forest Cigaro Toxicity Sugar





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